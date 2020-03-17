Blog: I cried in the shower this morning

Gretta Hochsprung reporter - Community Follow Gretta Hochsprung Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I cried in the shower this morning.

I bet a lot of moms did.

Now, I’m a normally anxious adult with a lot on her plate. I tend to panic when I have too much to do, and not enough time to get it done. Now I have nothing to do, and that is so much worse.

I have three sons, two step-sons, and two jobs. But this coronavirus pandemic has my anxiety level at an all-time, skyrocketing-into-space high.

I’ve owned a small business – a dance studio – for 17 years. We had to close down Sunday night. Really not sure how to pay my bills if we can't open back up soon.

I’m also a newspaper reporter whose boss just told her to work from home from now on. At home … with my five kids doing schoolwork on the couch and my husband who is trying to teach middle school social studies on a Chromebook.

All my kids’ activities are canceled.

Pretty sure I’m never going to see the $100 I just paid to sign my 9-year-old up for Little League.

I wonder if the rock climbing gym my guys are at four hours a week is still going to charge my account this month, even though they are closed.