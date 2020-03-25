Blog: I am doing this all wrong

Gretta Hochsprung reporter - Community Follow Gretta Hochsprung Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I do not know how to work from home.

That became obvious when I recently interviewed people who have telecommuted for years. Their main tips included: get dressed for the day, make a to-do list and find yourself a suitable work space away from distractions.

I interviewed these veteran remote workers while sitting in my unmade bed, still in my pajamas as kids walked in and out of my bedroom pelting me with questions like, “You said we can’t play at the neighbor’s house, right?”

After I finished working in my makeshift bedroom office, I found my husband, who had already claimed the basement workshop as his new work space, and confessed, “I’m doing this all wrong.”

With five boys in the house, it is a serious challenge to find a quiet room or one that doesn’t smell like gym socks.

Then it hit me – what’s the one room I never see the boys enter?

By the next day, my husband had shoved aside the five blue tubs that hold the boys’ clean laundry, hooked up a phone, set my laptop on the table and hung some family photos on the wall.

The laundry room is my new home office.

And it only smells a little like gym socks.

Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.

