Blog: Bert and Grace are together again

A little over a year ago, I sat down with 93-year-old Bert Seeholzer and his daughter Denise LaRose in Moreau to write a story about Bert’s wife Grace Seeholzer’s amazing diaries she kept for more than 40 years. The story, “Mostly, we remember laughter,” ran in The Post-Star Jan. 13, 2019.
Grace wrote diary entries every day from 1957 until 2004, chronicling her daily activities. Sometimes she noted doing laundry, other days she logged the first moon landing or the assassination of President Kennedy.
When Alzheimer's took her memories away, Bert – whom she called Bud – started reading her the diaries in hopes that the memories of their long and remarkable life together would bring her back.
After Grace died in May of 2018, Bert continued to share Grace’s memories in the form of an email he sent to about 50 people including church friends, people they met during their worldwide travels, other birding enthusiasts, their four children and some of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Grace never wrote professionally, but always said if she wrote a book, it would be titled, "Mostly, we remember laughter."
Their daughter Denise LaRose recently contacted me to break the news that her father Bert had passed away on Jan. 14, 2020, one year and one day after their story ran in the paper.
Bert’s obituary said he died of a broken heart.
But now he is with his beloved Grace for eternity. I’m sure they are remembering the laughter.
LaRose said she will continue the daily emails of Grace’s diary.