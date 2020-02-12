Blog: Bert and Grace are together again

Gretta Hochsprung reporter - Community Follow Gretta Hochsprung Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A little over a year ago, I sat down with 93-year-old Bert Seeholzer and his daughter Denise LaRose in Moreau to write a story about Bert’s wife Grace Seeholzer’s amazing diaries she kept for more than 40 years. The story, “Mostly, we remember laughter,” ran in The Post-Star Jan. 13, 2019.

Grace wrote diary entries every day from 1957 until 2004, chronicling her daily activities. Sometimes she noted doing laundry, other days she logged the first moon landing or the assassination of President Kennedy.

When Alzheimer's took her memories away, Bert – whom she called Bud – started reading her the diaries in hopes that the memories of their long and remarkable life together would bring her back.

After Grace died in May of 2018, Bert continued to share Grace’s memories in the form of an email he sent to about 50 people including church friends, people they met during their worldwide travels, other birding enthusiasts, their four children and some of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Grace never wrote professionally, but always said if she wrote a book, it would be titled, "Mostly, we remember laughter."