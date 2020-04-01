You are the owner of this article.
Blog: Beep beep to Liam on his 14th birthday
Liam Levack used a net to collect cards from friends, family and neighbors who lined up to give him a parade to celebrate his 14th birthday Tuesday outside his Queensbury home. 

 Gretta Hochsprung

With hazards blinking, we pulled our car over on Sunnyside Road and waited in a long line of vehicles doing the same. It was almost 4 p.m., and it was almost time to celebrate Liam Levack’s 14th birthday.

I’ve written about a couple of drive-by birthdays, made necessary since the coronavirus pandemic has made gatherings of any sort – even birthday parties – nearly illegal. But this was the first one I was ever invited to.

Well, I wasn’t really invited. My kids were, but since none of them drives yet, I got to tag along.

We had received a text message from our Stonehurst neighbor Mark Levack Monday afternoon inviting our boys to join the birthday parade to celebrate one of his four sons, Liam, who was turning 14 Tuesday. It was to be a surprise.

My guys printed off funny memes and made homemade birthday cards for their friend, Liam, who spent last summer swimming in our pool and playing man hunt in our yard.

Two cars behind us, 7-year-old Camden Soldato popped his head out of the sunroof of his parents’ SUV and held up a homemade sign that said “Happy Birthday Liam.”

When the line started to move, we saw Liam standing in front of his dad’s house with a pool net collecting cards while staying socially distant from his party-goers. He blew a kiss to his grandma.

On what could have been a lonely birthday for our friend Liam, he got to smile and laugh. And I’m so happy I got to be a part of it.

Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or at 518-742-3206.

