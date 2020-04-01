Blog: Beep beep to Liam on his 14th birthday

Gretta Hochsprung reporter - Community Follow Gretta Hochsprung Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With hazards blinking, we pulled our car over on Sunnyside Road and waited in a long line of vehicles doing the same. It was almost 4 p.m., and it was almost time to celebrate Liam Levack’s 14th birthday.

I’ve written about a couple of drive-by birthdays, made necessary since the coronavirus pandemic has made gatherings of any sort – even birthday parties – nearly illegal. But this was the first one I was ever invited to.

Well, I wasn’t really invited. My kids were, but since none of them drives yet, I got to tag along.

We had received a text message from our Stonehurst neighbor Mark Levack Monday afternoon inviting our boys to join the birthday parade to celebrate one of his four sons, Liam, who was turning 14 Tuesday. It was to be a surprise.

My guys printed off funny memes and made homemade birthday cards for their friend, Liam, who spent last summer swimming in our pool and playing man hunt in our yard.

Two cars behind us, 7-year-old Camden Soldato popped his head out of the sunroof of his parents’ SUV and held up a homemade sign that said “Happy Birthday Liam.”