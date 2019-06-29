Some of you, I'm guessing, were entertained by Saturday's Red Sox/Yankees game in London.
Lots of hitting, lots of runs. It's what everybody seems to want these days. Maybe the Brits will mistake it for a faster version of cricket, where scores run into the hundreds.
To me, it showcased everything that's wrong with baseball.
It's the culmination of what's been happening in the sport for some time. Outfield fences have been creeping in gradually for five decades, making it easier to hit home runs and less frequent to see a great running catch.
Where would Willie Mays be today if he made his famous 1954 World Series over-the-shoulder catch into today's ballparks? He'd crash through the wall, plow into a concession stand and reach out with his glove somewhere near the turnstiles. It can't happen today.
Years ago East Field was viewed as an absolute joke of a bandbox because of the distance to its fences. Now it's just on the smallish side compared to today's stadiums.
For many years there have been stories about the major leagues using "juiced up" baseballs. I've generally written that off as conspiracy theory stuff, but I'm not so sure anymore.
A week or two ago a New York Yankees hitter lunged for a low, outside pitch. He reached down and pulled the ball over the left-field fence. I don't care how short the fences are or how strong the hitter is, that ball had to have some jump in it.
No doubt, these trends were exaggerated by the short fences in London on Saturday, including a 385-foot center-field wall. But it's not far off from what baseball has become in recent years. Games run on for hours. Players break into home-run trots as soon as they hit the ball. Teams are keeping up to 14 pitchers on the roster to deal with the onslaught, thus robbing them of bench players, which takes away the late-game strategy.
But somewhere back in the States, I bet there was a suit watching this game and thinking "great idea! Let's move our center field fence in to 385 feet." Because more offense is the solution to every ill in sports.
A home run will always get a cheer. Kids will squeal in their seats. The TV and radio people will shout into their microphones. But to me, it's just the superficial gloss on a sport that's losing the depth of its appeal.
Strikeouts and home runs are too common. The ball isn't in play enough. We're missing the triples and long, running catches that used to provide great moments of drama.
It's become a glorified home run derby, a power-hitting reality TV show, a carnival of cheap thrills that doesn't hold my interest the way it used to.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.