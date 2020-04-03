Coronavirus Diary: Following grandchildren ... from afar

This could be a story about anybody's grandmother. There are thousands of grandparents in the same position all over.
Eva Mattison goes no father than her front porch in Fort Ann these days. She stays home with her husband, Roger, trying to avoid any contact that would expose them to the coronavirus.
This is an unpleasant circumstance for a woman with six grandchildren. And she's a hugging kind of person.
"It's just bizarre, not being able to interact," she said.
Social distancing means no contact with the grandkids. Eva has to get by on emails, Facebook or phone calls. And hugging her puppy.
She said neighbors and friends have brought groceries and other items (including toilet paper). The Fort Ann Super Stop dropped off care packages for all the senior citizens in town.
"There are a lot of good things going on," Mattison said. "We're fortunate. People reach out and ask if everybody is OK. People call and ask how you're doing, if you need anything. There's a lot of compassionate caring going on."
The Mattisons live on Catherine Street, just down the block from Fort Ann Central School. Normally there would be kids walking past her house to school, but the street is empty. Normally the fields at the school would be alive with sports activity, but they are empty, too.
Eva Mattison misses few opportunities to support her grandkids in athletics (the lawn sign in front of the porch reads "Proud supporter of the Fort Ann Cardinals"). One grandchild, Tyler, was pitching at Bryant University until the season was canceled by the health emergency.
Three grandchildren live with her daughter, Amy Scarincio, in South Glens Falls. The coronavirus has affected them in many ways.
Emily, the oldest, is being forced to complete her junior year of college at home via the internet. Haylee, a high school senior, is waiting for softball season to start. Nathan, a junior, is hoping to play lacrosse.
All of which leaves Eva Mattison without any games to attend for the first time in a long time. But like many grandmothers, she's more worried about how this is affecting her grandchildren.
"It's so disruptive for all of them," she said.
Eva occupies her time doing laundry, paperwork, playing computer games and reading. Eva and Roger can, at least, sit on their front porch and talk with passers-by, from a distance.
Like all of us, Eva Mattison has been knocked off kilter because her daily routine isn't there. She works three days a week as a clerk to the town justice, but the courts are shut down.
But while life may be less exciting, she knows it's not that bad. Eva may not be able to touch and feel the world around her, but she's still surrounded by the people she knows and loves.
"It could be a whole lot worse, I realize that," she said. "We're all healthy. Everybody's good ... you can't ask for more than that."
