Coronavirus Diary: Following grandchildren ... from afar

Eva Mattison misses few opportunities to support her grandkids in athletics (the lawn sign in front of the porch reads "Proud supporter of the Fort Ann Cardinals"). One grandchild, Tyler, was pitching at Bryant University until the season was canceled by the health emergency.

Three grandchildren live with her daughter, Amy Scarincio, in South Glens Falls. The coronavirus has affected them in many ways.

Emily, the oldest, is being forced to complete her junior year of college at home via the internet. Haylee, a high school senior, is waiting for softball season to start. Nathan, a junior, is hoping to play lacrosse.

All of which leaves Eva Mattison without any games to attend for the first time in a long time. But like many grandmothers, she's more worried about how this is affecting her grandchildren.

"It's so disruptive for all of them," she said.

Eva occupies her time doing laundry, paperwork, playing computer games and reading. Eva and Roger can, at least, sit on their front porch and talk with passers-by, from a distance.

Like all of us, Eva Mattison has been knocked off kilter because her daily routine isn't there. She works three days a week as a clerk to the town justice, but the courts are shut down.