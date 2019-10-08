The latest girls soccer state rankings are out, and no news is good news for Queensbury.
The Spartans (11-1) remain fourth in Class A, behind No. 1 Mohonasen, No. 2 Jamesville-DeWitt and No. 3. Albertus Magnus. Foothills Council rival Scotia is ranked 17th.
In Class C, Stillwater remains No. 1 and Lake George is ranked 15th. Fort Ann holds honorable mention status in Class D.
Click here for the full list.
