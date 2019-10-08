{{featured_button_text}}

The latest girls soccer state rankings are out, and no news is good news for Queensbury.

The Spartans (11-1) remain fourth in Class A, behind No. 1 Mohonasen, No. 2 Jamesville-DeWitt and No. 3. Albertus Magnus. Foothills Council rival Scotia is ranked 17th.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

In Class C, Stillwater remains No. 1 and Lake George is ranked 15th. Fort Ann holds honorable mention status in Class D.

Click here for the full list.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact Sports Editor Greg Brownell via email at brownell@poststar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @glensfallsse.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments