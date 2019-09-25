The second set of girls soccer state rankings just came out. Click here to view the complete list on the New York State Sportswriters Association website.
Not much has changed. Queensbury (7-0 league, 8-1 overall) has moved from 15th to 12th in Class A. Stillwater (3-0, 7-0-1) remains No. 1 and Lake George (5-0, 6-1) stays at No. 10 in Class C. Fort Ann is still No. 14 in Class D.
There may be some movement next week. There are some meaningful non-league games coming up in the next week or so.
