BLOG: More on the Salem 2008 girls soccer team and its playoff run

A cold shiver ran down my spine. How much did I really think about that turn? I mean, I stopped and looked, but how much time did I take to stop and look? The motorcycles went by me quicker than I expected.

That left me with two thoughts: 1. I will double down on my attentiveness when I turn at an intersection like that, and 2. Has anybody thought about putting up a traffic light at that location?

I ended up with an awful lot of material for this story. The interviews must have added up to five or six hours as we talked about the old days. And I knew the former players would be great about it if I were able to reach them. Back when they were in high school, even when they were getting their butts kicked, they were respectful and understanding of my role as a journalist.

Listening to them talk about the New Lebanon game was a lot of fun, but I doubt you'll ever see a high school game like that take place again. These days, games are postponed at even the hint of bad weather. Teams simply won't play if there's any danger of weather affecting the outcome.