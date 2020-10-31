BLOG: More on the Salem 2008 girls soccer team and its playoff run

When I pulled out my notes from 2008, I found I had scribbled "a motley crew" on top of the Salem girls soccer roster.
I don't remember what prompted me to write that, but I do remember there was something different about that team. It just seemed like a unique collection of personalities.
Twelve years later, I still can't quite put my finger on what was different about them, but there is this from the goalkeeper:
"The fact that we were all so different made it easier to get along," Brianna (Thibeau) Visconte said. "There was no one clique. We were like our own clique."
Their story of winning as an underdog was a good one in 2008, but there was only so much we could do with it at the time. I couldn't be in New Lebanon for the quarterfinal, and the semifinal story was a rush job after the long drive back from Fort Plain and a busy night of sectionals. I was never able to peel back the layers and talk about what went on with that team.
It's a story I always wanted to come back to.
Sometimes it can be hard tracking down players from a past team. That's especially true with female sports, since names change with marriage and you can't just google it up. A good starting point is the coach, but Susan Frisbee is no longer teaching at Salem and was not in touch with the players, which could have been a deal-breaker.
Instead, Frisbee recommended I contact a couple of teachers at the school. That led me to Iris Rogers, and I hardly had to lift a finger after that. Rogers and her former teammates set up a Facebook group and fed me email addresses as they came in.
I remember the semifinal game vividly because of the drive to Fort Plain. Not the team's drive (though that turned out to be a story in itself), but mine. As I was driving, I recall thinking to myself: is it really worth it to come all this way for a soccer game that Salem will probably lose? I almost turned back. Glad I didn't.
I drove back to Fort Plain last week. I wasn't sure I'd quite remembered how the field looked, and I was having trouble digging the details of the game out of my memory. So I stood there on an empty field in the drizzle, with Massenet's Thais playing in my earbuds, hoping that memories from 12 years ago with arise out of the grass.
They didn't. All I can remember are the goal, the ending of the game and Lauren Cameron throwing up 10 feet away from me while the team warmed up on the field.
A day later I drove south on route 22 to the site of the collision that claimed Shirley Waite's life. After a brief stop, I took a left back onto 22. A second or two later, a couple of motorcycles went past.
A cold shiver ran down my spine. How much did I really think about that turn? I mean, I stopped and looked, but how much time did I take to stop and look? The motorcycles went by me quicker than I expected.
That left me with two thoughts: 1. I will double down on my attentiveness when I turn at an intersection like that, and 2. Has anybody thought about putting up a traffic light at that location?
I ended up with an awful lot of material for this story. The interviews must have added up to five or six hours as we talked about the old days. And I knew the former players would be great about it if I were able to reach them. Back when they were in high school, even when they were getting their butts kicked, they were respectful and understanding of my role as a journalist.
Listening to them talk about the New Lebanon game was a lot of fun, but I doubt you'll ever see a high school game like that take place again. These days, games are postponed at even the hint of bad weather. Teams simply won't play if there's any danger of weather affecting the outcome.
There's a lot that didn't make it into the story. I hardly touched the 2007 season, when they finally got into the win column. I never could wedge in a statistic that took me half an hour to look up (in 56 sectional quarterfinals involving No. 2 seeds since 2008, the favorite has only lost five times, with four other games decided by PKs). I never got in that Saturday was the anniversary of their championship game, which is the reason it ran this weekend.
There were so many great stories of the places they've been and the experiences they've had that I couldn't get to. To keep this story moving, and interesting to the average reader, it couldn't encompass everything.
But the time spent gathering the information was time well spent. It was fun to relive it through the reporting process.
