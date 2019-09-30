If there’s anything I can’t stand, it’s people in sports journalism who yearn for the “good old days.”
I like to say: these ARE the good old days. We’re living them right now.
We stand on the sidelines, or in the bleachers, covering high school sports. We get paid to write about the exploits of athletes from every area school.
And we don’t just show up on Saturday for football games. We go to soccer games, wrestling matches, volleyball, softball and baseball games. If it’s varsity, it goes in the paper and on our website.
The media world has changed and we can’t do all the bells and whistles we used to do, but we’re still out there chasing down high school sports stories and results.
You have free articles remaining.
It’s a labor of love. The athletes we write about play sports for the love of the game. While sportswriters in bigger cities sit in press boxes a mile above the field, we have a front-row seat to the action. While other sportswriters sit in press conferences with millionaires, we stand and we talk to your neighbors in the hallway.
I’d like to think it’s a pretty important part of what we offer. Pretty much any day of the high school sports season, you’ll find something about a team in your community in the newspaper and on poststar.com.
It’s what keeps me in the profession after all these years, and it’s a service that, I hope, means something to the community.
-----
Click here to subscribe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.