Here are some of the big events coming up on the high school sports schedule this week.

One note — I don't have a confirmed date and site for the Adirondack League boys soccer championship game, though online schedules indicate it will be Friday. I will update this blog when that comes in.

TUESDAY

Girls soccer: Queensbury at South High, 4:30 p.m. — The visiting Spartans would secure the Foothills title with a win in this game against their old North rival.

THURSDAY

Golf: State qualifier at Orchard Creek Golf Club — The second round of the boys state qualifier at Orchard Creek Golf Club will decide the Section II team.

FRIDAY

Volleyball: Lake George at Argyle, 6:30 p.m. — Lake George is currently unbeaten while Argyle is 9-1 in the Adirondack League. 

Girls soccer: Adirondack League championship game at SUNY Adirondack, 4 p.m. Semifinals will be Tuesday and Wednesday.

SATURDAY

Football: Burnt Hills at Queensbury, 2:30 p.m. — Queensbury hopes to lock up the Class A Grasso title with a victory over Burnt Hills.

Football: Glens Falls at Hudson Falls, 1:30 p.m. — Glens Falls would wrap up the Class B North title with a win in the annual Jug Game against rival Hudson Falls.

