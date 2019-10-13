Here are some of the big events coming up on the high school sports schedule this week.
(Update: The Adirondack League boys soccer championship is now included)
TUESDAY
Girls soccer: Queensbury at South High, 4:30 p.m. — The visiting Spartans would secure the Foothills title with a win in this game against their old North rival.
THURSDAY
Golf: State qualifier at Orchard Creek Golf Club — The second round of the boys state qualifier at Orchard Creek Golf Club will decide the Section II team.
FRIDAY
You have free articles remaining.
Volleyball: Lake George at Argyle, 6:30 p.m. — Lake George is currently unbeaten while Argyle is 9-1 in the Adirondack League.
Girls soccer: Adirondack League championship game at SUNY Adirondack, 4 p.m. Semifinals will be Tuesday and Wednesday.
Boys soccer: Adirondack League championship at Queensbury, Lake George vs. Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Football: Burnt Hills at Queensbury, 2:30 p.m. — Queensbury hopes to lock up the Class A Grasso title with a victory over Burnt Hills.
Football: Glens Falls at Hudson Falls, 1:30 p.m. — Glens Falls would wrap up the Class B North title with a win in the annual Jug Game against rival Hudson Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.