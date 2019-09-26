{{featured_button_text}}

Here is the first set of girls soccer standings and stats for the 2019 season. These are updated through Wednesday's games.

As usual for this time of year, we're occasionally lacking a game for a team or two. We'll be tracking down coaches over the weekend to fill in the gaps. Coaches who notice something missing are welcome to contact Sports Editor Greg Brownell.

Individual stats including only our "local" teams (hence the Foothills North is included, the South is not), plus those schools in our borderline areas who regularly report to us (mostly Wasaren League teams on the southern edge of our circulation).

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

North Division

Team     League   Overall

Queensbury   7-0   8-1

Schuylerville   3-2   3-3

South High    3-3   3-5

Glens Falls    1-6   1-7

Hudson Falls   0-7   0-9

South Division

Scotia      7-0   8-1

Gloversville   4-1-1   6-2-1

Broad.-Perth  3-3-1   6-3-1

Johnstown     3-4   3-4-2

Amsterdam    1-6   2-6

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

Team     League   Overall

East Division

Fort Ann     4-1   7-1

Salem      3-2   4-2

Whitehall   1-4   3-4

Granville    0-5   0-5

West Division

Lake George   5-0   6-1

Bolton-Warren.  4-1   6-1

Hadley-Luzerne   2-3   4-4

Corinth     1-4   1-5-1

WASAREN LEAGUE

Team      League   Overall

(Northern teams only)

Stillwater    3-0   7-0-1

Cambridge   3-0   4-1

Greenwich   2-1   4-2-1

Tamarac     2-1   2-3-1

Mechanicville   2-1   3-3

Hoosic Valley   1-2   2-3

Hoosick Falls   1-2   4-3

Spa Catholic   0-3   0-5-1

NORTHERN LEAGUE

Team     League   Overall

(Southern teams only)

Johnsburg-Minerva  3-3   4-4

Schroon Lake   3-4   3-4

Indian/Long Lake  1-2   1-2

Ticonderoga   0-6   0-6

SUBURBAN COUNCIL

Saratoga     2-6   2-7

AREA SCORING LEADERS

Player               G  A  Pts

Brooke Pickett (Still)   19  4  42

Leah Monroe (B-W)   14  12  40

Gabby Marchello (LG)   18  3  39

Sarah Paige (FA)   17  4  38

Christina Cummings (Q)   15  7  37

Brigid Duffy (Q)   12  13  37

Izzy Dennison (Q)   12  9  33

Katie O’Donnell (LG)   11  9  31

Gabs Mowery (B-W)   9  6  24

Faith Ingber (Gre)   10  3  23

Sophia Keshmiri (Q)   7  9  23

Keelyn Peacock (Still)   4  14  22

Lauren Maher (SCC)   10  0  20

Teya Staie (Still)   10  0  20

Hope Boland (B-W)   4  8  20

Cassandra Cooper (Schy)   6  7  19

Rebecca Kohls (LG)   5  8  18

Tess Merrill (Gre)   7  3  17

Kylie Mann (LG)   6  4  16

Aubrey Ranous (B-W)   7  1  15

Mikayah Rushinski (Sal)   6  3  15

Jada Brown (Mech)   5  5  15

Hannah McNally (J-M)   5  5  15

Zoe Eggleston (White)   7  0  14

Kylei Ruebel (Sal)   6  2  14

Malena Gereau (SL)   6  1  13

Brooke Keefer (Schy)   4  5  13

Rachel Jaeger (LG)   6  0  12

Vanessa Evans (Cam)   5  2  12

Cate Abate (Gre)   5  2  12

Cassie Dunbar (J-M)   5  2  12

Cate Barclay (GF)   5  0  10

Sophie Phillips (Cam)   5  0  10

Katelyn Van Auken (B-W)   4  2  10

AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS

Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 4 ½, Jordan Barker (B-W) 3, Ava Pushor (LG) 3, Faith Lehoisky (FA) 3, McKayla McLenithan (Cam) 3, Kiersten Conroy (Still) 3, Charlize Bernard (J-M) 3.

Contact Sports Editor Greg Brownell via email at brownell@poststar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @glensfallsse.

