Here is the first set of girls soccer standings and stats for the 2019 season. These are updated through Wednesday's games.
As usual for this time of year, we're occasionally lacking a game for a team or two. We'll be tracking down coaches over the weekend to fill in the gaps. Coaches who notice something missing are welcome to contact Sports Editor Greg Brownell.
Individual stats including only our "local" teams (hence the Foothills North is included, the South is not), plus those schools in our borderline areas who regularly report to us (mostly Wasaren League teams on the southern edge of our circulation).
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
North Division
Team League Overall
Queensbury 7-0 8-1
Schuylerville 3-2 3-3
South High 3-3 3-5
Glens Falls 1-6 1-7
Hudson Falls 0-7 0-9
South Division
Scotia 7-0 8-1
Gloversville 4-1-1 6-2-1
Broad.-Perth 3-3-1 6-3-1
Johnstown 3-4 3-4-2
Amsterdam 1-6 2-6
ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
Team League Overall
East Division
Fort Ann 4-1 7-1
Salem 3-2 4-2
Whitehall 1-4 3-4
Granville 0-5 0-5
West Division
Lake George 5-0 6-1
Bolton-Warren. 4-1 6-1
Hadley-Luzerne 2-3 4-4
Corinth 1-4 1-5-1
WASAREN LEAGUE
Team League Overall
(Northern teams only)
Stillwater 3-0 7-0-1
Cambridge 3-0 4-1
Greenwich 2-1 4-2-1
Tamarac 2-1 2-3-1
Mechanicville 2-1 3-3
Hoosic Valley 1-2 2-3
Hoosick Falls 1-2 4-3
Spa Catholic 0-3 0-5-1
NORTHERN LEAGUE
Team League Overall
(Southern teams only)
Johnsburg-Minerva 3-3 4-4
Schroon Lake 3-4 3-4
Indian/Long Lake 1-2 1-2
Ticonderoga 0-6 0-6
SUBURBAN COUNCIL
Saratoga 2-6 2-7
AREA SCORING LEADERS
Player G A Pts
Brooke Pickett (Still) 19 4 42
Leah Monroe (B-W) 14 12 40
Gabby Marchello (LG) 18 3 39
Sarah Paige (FA) 17 4 38
Christina Cummings (Q) 15 7 37
Brigid Duffy (Q) 12 13 37
Izzy Dennison (Q) 12 9 33
Katie O’Donnell (LG) 11 9 31
Gabs Mowery (B-W) 9 6 24
Faith Ingber (Gre) 10 3 23
Sophia Keshmiri (Q) 7 9 23
Keelyn Peacock (Still) 4 14 22
Lauren Maher (SCC) 10 0 20
Teya Staie (Still) 10 0 20
Hope Boland (B-W) 4 8 20
Cassandra Cooper (Schy) 6 7 19
Rebecca Kohls (LG) 5 8 18
Tess Merrill (Gre) 7 3 17
Kylie Mann (LG) 6 4 16
Aubrey Ranous (B-W) 7 1 15
Mikayah Rushinski (Sal) 6 3 15
Jada Brown (Mech) 5 5 15
Hannah McNally (J-M) 5 5 15
Zoe Eggleston (White) 7 0 14
Kylei Ruebel (Sal) 6 2 14
Malena Gereau (SL) 6 1 13
Brooke Keefer (Schy) 4 5 13
Rachel Jaeger (LG) 6 0 12
Vanessa Evans (Cam) 5 2 12
Cate Abate (Gre) 5 2 12
Cassie Dunbar (J-M) 5 2 12
Cate Barclay (GF) 5 0 10
Sophie Phillips (Cam) 5 0 10
Katelyn Van Auken (B-W) 4 2 10
AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS
Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 4 ½, Jordan Barker (B-W) 3, Ava Pushor (LG) 3, Faith Lehoisky (FA) 3, McKayla McLenithan (Cam) 3, Kiersten Conroy (Still) 3, Charlize Bernard (J-M) 3.
