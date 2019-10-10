{{featured_button_text}}

Here are the weekly standings and stats for girls soccer. They will also appear in Friday morning's paper, where they line up a whole lot better than they do on the web.

I am still awaiting a game from Greenwich and perhaps one other team, so this might be updated later in the night. If you notice a misspelling of a name, please contact me at brownell@poststar.com. I'm working off a template, so if it's wrong here it'll stay wrong until addressed.

The scoring minimum rose to 15 points this week. It's a big jump from 12, so I may keep it the same next week.

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

North Division

Team       League  Overall

Queensbury   10-0   12-1

South High   8-3-1   8-6-1

Schuylerville   5-4-1   6-5-1

Glens Falls    1-9-1   1-10-1

Hudson Falls   0-9-1   0-11-1

South Division

Scotia         10-0-1   11-2-1

Johnstown     5-4-1   6-4-3

Gloversville    5-5-1   7-6-1

Broadalbin-Perth  4-5-1   7-5-1

Amsterdam     1-10   2-10

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

East Division

Team         League  Overall

*Fort Ann   6-2-1   9-2-1

Salem        5-4   6-4

Whitehall   3-5-1   6-5-1

Granville     0-7   0-7

West Division

*Lake George         8-0   9-3

Bolton-Warrensburg   7-2   9-2

Corinth             2-7   3-9-1

Hadley-Luzerne   2-6   4-7

WASAREN LEAGUE

(Northern teams only)

Team       League  Overall

Stillwater       7-0   12-0-1

Mechanicville   6-1   8-3

Cambridge    6-2   8-3

Hoosic Valley   4-3   5-7

Tamarac       4-3   4-6-1

Greenwich     2-3   7-4-1

Hoosick Falls   2-4   5-6

Spa Catholic   0-5-1   0-8-2

NORTHERN LEAGUE

(Southern teams only)

Team       League  Overall

Johnsburg-Minerva   6-3-1   7-4-1

Schroon Lake       4-4   4-4

Indian/Long Lake   4-5-1   4-5-1

Ticonderoga       0-9   0-9

SUBURBAN COUNCIL

Saratoga   3-7-1   3-8-1

AREA SCORING LEADERS

Player             G   A   Pts

Brooke Pickett (Still)   37   7   81

Brigid Duffy (Q)   21   18   60

Leah Monroe (B-W)   21   14   56

Gabby Marchello (LG)   24   7   55

Izzy Dennison (Q)   18   18   54

Sarah Paige (FA)   22   6   50

Christina Cummings (Q)   20   10   50

Katie O’Donnell (LG)   18   13   49

Sophia Keshmiri (Q)   14   13   41

Gabs Mowery (B-W)   14   12   40

Keelyn Peacock (Still)   7   23   37

Teya Staie (Still)   15   2   32

Vanessa Evans (Cam)   13   6   32

Faith Ingber (Gre)   14   3   31

Jada Brown (Mech)   11   9   31

Lauren Maher (SCC)   15   0   30

Cassandra Cooper (Schy)   10   9   29

Tess Merrill (Gre)   10   5   25

Hope Boland (B-W)   7   11   25

Rebecca Kohls (LG)   6   11   23

Mikayah Rushinski (Sal)   9   4   22

Sophie Phillips (Cam)   9   4   22

Zoe Eggleston (White)   10   0   20

Kylie Mann (LG)   6   8   20

Kara Bacon (B-W)   7   5   19

Hannah McNally (J-M)   6   7   19

Brooke Keefer (Schy)   5   8   18

Rachel Jaeger (LG)   8   1   17

Malena Gereau (SL)   8   1   17

Kylei Ruebel (Sal)   7   2   16

Cate Abate (Gre)   6   4   16

Sydney Benson (Cam)   5   6   16

Aubrey Ranous (B-W)   7   1   15

Brynn Murphy (Mech)   6   3   15

Nevaeh D’Aloia (Mech)   3   9   15

AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS

Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 7 ½, Savannah Bowie (Mech) 7, McKayla McLenithan (Cam) 6, Charlize Bernard (J-M) 5, Jordan Barker (B-W) 4, Ava Pushor (LG) 4, Dory Gosselin (Wh) 4, Kiersten Conroy (Still) 4.

Contact Sports Editor Greg Brownell at brownell@poststar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @glensfallsse.

