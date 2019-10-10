Here are the weekly standings and stats for girls soccer. They will also appear in Friday morning's paper, where they line up a whole lot better than they do on the web.
I am still awaiting a game from Greenwich and perhaps one other team, so this might be updated later in the night. If you notice a misspelling of a name, please contact me at brownell@poststar.com. I'm working off a template, so if it's wrong here it'll stay wrong until addressed.
The scoring minimum rose to 15 points this week. It's a big jump from 12, so I may keep it the same next week.
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
North Division
Team League Overall
Queensbury 10-0 12-1
South High 8-3-1 8-6-1
Schuylerville 5-4-1 6-5-1
Glens Falls 1-9-1 1-10-1
Hudson Falls 0-9-1 0-11-1
South Division
Scotia 10-0-1 11-2-1
Johnstown 5-4-1 6-4-3
Gloversville 5-5-1 7-6-1
Broadalbin-Perth 4-5-1 7-5-1
Amsterdam 1-10 2-10
ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
East Division
Team League Overall
*Fort Ann 6-2-1 9-2-1
Salem 5-4 6-4
Whitehall 3-5-1 6-5-1
Granville 0-7 0-7
West Division
*Lake George 8-0 9-3
Bolton-Warrensburg 7-2 9-2
Corinth 2-7 3-9-1
Hadley-Luzerne 2-6 4-7
WASAREN LEAGUE
(Northern teams only)
Team League Overall
Stillwater 7-0 12-0-1
Mechanicville 6-1 8-3
Cambridge 6-2 8-3
Hoosic Valley 4-3 5-7
Tamarac 4-3 4-6-1
Greenwich 2-3 7-4-1
Hoosick Falls 2-4 5-6
Spa Catholic 0-5-1 0-8-2
NORTHERN LEAGUE
(Southern teams only)
Team League Overall
Johnsburg-Minerva 6-3-1 7-4-1
You have free articles remaining.
Schroon Lake 4-4 4-4
Indian/Long Lake 4-5-1 4-5-1
Ticonderoga 0-9 0-9
SUBURBAN COUNCIL
Saratoga 3-7-1 3-8-1
AREA SCORING LEADERS
Player G A Pts
Brooke Pickett (Still) 37 7 81
Brigid Duffy (Q) 21 18 60
Leah Monroe (B-W) 21 14 56
Gabby Marchello (LG) 24 7 55
Izzy Dennison (Q) 18 18 54
Sarah Paige (FA) 22 6 50
Christina Cummings (Q) 20 10 50
Katie O’Donnell (LG) 18 13 49
Sophia Keshmiri (Q) 14 13 41
Gabs Mowery (B-W) 14 12 40
Keelyn Peacock (Still) 7 23 37
Teya Staie (Still) 15 2 32
Vanessa Evans (Cam) 13 6 32
Faith Ingber (Gre) 14 3 31
Jada Brown (Mech) 11 9 31
Lauren Maher (SCC) 15 0 30
Cassandra Cooper (Schy) 10 9 29
Tess Merrill (Gre) 10 5 25
Hope Boland (B-W) 7 11 25
Rebecca Kohls (LG) 6 11 23
Mikayah Rushinski (Sal) 9 4 22
Sophie Phillips (Cam) 9 4 22
Zoe Eggleston (White) 10 0 20
Kylie Mann (LG) 6 8 20
Kara Bacon (B-W) 7 5 19
Hannah McNally (J-M) 6 7 19
Brooke Keefer (Schy) 5 8 18
Rachel Jaeger (LG) 8 1 17
Malena Gereau (SL) 8 1 17
Kylei Ruebel (Sal) 7 2 16
Cate Abate (Gre) 6 4 16
Sydney Benson (Cam) 5 6 16
Aubrey Ranous (B-W) 7 1 15
Brynn Murphy (Mech) 6 3 15
Nevaeh D’Aloia (Mech) 3 9 15
AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS
Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 7 ½, Savannah Bowie (Mech) 7, McKayla McLenithan (Cam) 6, Charlize Bernard (J-M) 5, Jordan Barker (B-W) 4, Ava Pushor (LG) 4, Dory Gosselin (Wh) 4, Kiersten Conroy (Still) 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.