Here's the latest edition of our area girls soccer standings and stats. This includes games reported through Wednesday. Still tracking down a couple of loose games, so I may add to this later in the night.
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
North Division
Team League Overall
*Queensbury 12-0 14-1
South High 8-4-1 8-7-1
Schuylerville 7-4-1 8-5-1
Glens Falls 1-10-1 1-12-1
Hudson Falls 0-11-1 0-13-1
South Division
Scotia 11-1-1 12-3-1
Broadalbin-Perth 6-5-1 9-5-1
Gloversville 5-6-1 7-7-1
Johnstown 5-6-1 6-6-3
Amsterdam 2-10 3-11
ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
East Division
*Fort Ann 7-2-1 11-3-1
Salem 5-5 6-6
Whitehall 4-5-1 8-5-1
Granville 0-10 0-11
West Division
*Lake George 10-0 12-3
Bolton-Warrensburg 8-2 12-2
Hadley-Luzerne 3-7 6-8
Corinth 2-8 3-11-1
WASAREN LEAGUE
(Northern teams only)
*Stillwater 9-0 14-0-1
Mechanicville 8-1 12-3
Cambridge 7-2 11-4
Tamarac 5-3 5-7-1
Hoosic Valley 4-4 5-8
Hoosick Falls 4-5 8-7
Greenwich 3-5 8-6-1
Spa Catholic 0-7-1 0-10-2
NORTHERN LEAGUE
(Southern teams only)
Johnsburg-Minerva 8-4-1 9-6-1
Schroon Lake 6-6 6-6
Indian/Long Lake 4-6-1 4-6-1
Ticonderoga 0-11 0-11
SUBURBAN COUNCIL
Saratoga 3-7-2 3-8-2
* Clinched league or division.
AREA SCORING LEADERS
Player G A Pts
Brooke Pickett (Still) 40 7 87
Gabby Marchello (LG) 32 12 76
Leah Monroe (B-W) 30 16 76
Brigid Duffy (Q) 25 18 68
Sarah Paige (FA) 28 7 63
Katie O’Donnell (LG) 22 17 61
Izzy Dennison (Q) 17 22 56
Christina Cummings (Q) 22 10 54
Gabs Mowery (B-W) 20 12 52
Jada Brown (Mech) 19 13 51
Sophia Keshmiri (Q) 14 16 44
Keelyn Peacock (Still) 8 24 40
Cassandra Cooper (Schy) 14 11 39
Hope Boland (B-W) 11 17 39
Faith Ingber (Gre) 16 5 37
Brynn Murphy (Mech) 15 7 37
Vanessa Evans (Cam) 14 9 37
Rebecca Kohls (LG) 10 17 37
Teya Staie (Still) 16 2 34
Lauren Maher (SCC) 16 0 32
Kylie Mann (LG) 9 9 27
Zoe Eggleston (White) 12 2 26
Sophie Phillips (Cam) 10 6 26
Tess Merrill (Gre) 10 6 26
Nevaeh D’Aloia (Mech) 6 14 26
Mikayah Rushinski (Sal) 10 4 24
Lilly Phillips (Cam) 9 4 22
Kara Bacon (B-W) 7 8 22
Malena Gereau (SL) 10 1 21
Rachel Jaeger (LG) 9 3 21
Hannah McNally (J-M) 7 7 21
Brooke Keefer (Schy) 6 9 21
Cassie Dunbar (J-M) 8 2 18
Cate Abate (Gre) 7 4 18
Dickinson-Frevola (LG) 4 10 18
Kylei Ruebel (Sal) 7 2 16
Sydney Benson (Cam) 5 6 16
Aubrey Ranous (B-W) 7 1 15
Hannah Garone (Mech) 7 1 15
AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS
Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 9 ½, McKayla McLenithan (Cam) 8, Savannah Bowie (Mech) 7, Charlize Bernard (J-M) 7, Ava Pushor (LG) 6, Kiersten Conroy (Still) 6, Jordan Barker (B-W) 5, Faith Lehoisky (FA) 5, Dory Gosselin (Wh) 5.
