{{featured_button_text}}

Here's the latest edition of our area girls soccer standings and stats. This includes games reported through Wednesday. Still tracking down a couple of loose games, so I may add to this later in the night.

If you like what you see here, it will look even better in Friday morning's paper.

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

North Division

Team        League  Overall

*Queensbury   12-0   14-1

South High   8-4-1   8-7-1

Schuylerville   7-4-1   8-5-1

Glens Falls   1-10-1   1-12-1

Hudson Falls   0-11-1   0-13-1

South Division

Scotia     11-1-1   12-3-1

Broadalbin-Perth   6-5-1   9-5-1

Gloversville   5-6-1   7-7-1

Johnstown   5-6-1   6-6-3

Amsterdam   2-10   3-11

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

East Division

*Fort Ann   7-2-1   11-3-1

Salem    5-5   6-6

Whitehall   4-5-1   8-5-1

Granville   0-10   0-11

West Division

*Lake George   10-0   12-3

Bolton-Warrensburg   8-2   12-2

Hadley-Luzerne   3-7   6-8

Corinth       2-8   3-11-1

WASAREN LEAGUE

(Northern teams only)

*Stillwater   9-0   14-0-1

Mechanicville   8-1   12-3

Cambridge   7-2   11-4

Tamarac     5-3   5-7-1

Hoosic Valley   4-4   5-8

Hoosick Falls   4-5   8-7

Greenwich   3-5   8-6-1

Spa Catholic   0-7-1   0-10-2

NORTHERN LEAGUE

(Southern teams only)

Johnsburg-Minerva   8-4-1   9-6-1

Schroon Lake     6-6   6-6

Indian/Long Lake   4-6-1   4-6-1

Ticonderoga   0-11   0-11

SUBURBAN COUNCIL

Saratoga   3-7-2   3-8-2

* Clinched league or division.

AREA SCORING LEADERS

Player            G   A   Pts

Brooke Pickett (Still)  40  7  87

Gabby Marchello (LG)  32  12  76

Leah Monroe (B-W)  30  16  76

Brigid Duffy (Q)  25  18  68

Sarah Paige (FA)  28  7  63

Katie O’Donnell (LG)  22  17  61

Izzy Dennison (Q)  17  22  56

Christina Cummings (Q)  22  10  54

Gabs Mowery (B-W)  20  12  52

Jada Brown (Mech)  19  13  51

Sophia Keshmiri (Q)  14  16  44

Keelyn Peacock (Still)  8  24  40

Cassandra Cooper (Schy)  14  11  39

Hope Boland (B-W)  11  17  39

Faith Ingber (Gre)  16  5  37

Brynn Murphy (Mech)  15  7  37

Vanessa Evans (Cam)  14  9  37

Rebecca Kohls (LG)  10  17  37

Teya Staie (Still)  16  2  34

Lauren Maher (SCC)  16  0  32

Kylie Mann (LG)  9  9  27

Zoe Eggleston (White)  12  2  26

Sophie Phillips (Cam)  10  6  26

Tess Merrill (Gre)  10  6  26

Nevaeh D’Aloia (Mech)  6  14  26

Mikayah Rushinski (Sal)  10  4  24

Lilly Phillips (Cam)  9  4  22

Kara Bacon (B-W)  7  8  22

Malena Gereau (SL)  10  1  21

Rachel Jaeger (LG)  9  3  21

Hannah McNally (J-M)  7  7  21

Brooke Keefer (Schy)  6  9  21

Cassie Dunbar (J-M)  8  2  18

Cate Abate (Gre)  7  4  18

Dickinson-Frevola (LG)  4  10  18

Kylei Ruebel (Sal)  7  2  16

Sydney Benson (Cam)  5  6  16

Aubrey Ranous (B-W)  7  1  15

Hannah Garone (Mech)  7  1  15

AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS

Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 9 ½, McKayla McLenithan (Cam) 8, Savannah Bowie (Mech) 7, Charlize Bernard (J-M) 7, Ava Pushor (LG) 6, Kiersten Conroy (Still) 6, Jordan Barker (B-W) 5, Faith Lehoisky (FA) 5, Dory Gosselin (Wh) 5.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments