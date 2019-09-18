{{featured_button_text}}

The first state rankings for girls soccer were put out by the New York State Sportswriters Association last night.

The best showing for local teams came in Class C. Of no surprise to anyone, defending state champ Stillwater got top billing. Lake George, which was ranked last year, came in at No. 10.

Queensbury got the 15th spot in Class A. The Spartans play a non-league game at No. 4 Averill Park a week from Saturday.

Fort Ann, a state finalist last year, is 14th in Class D.

Contact Sports Editor Greg Brownell via email at brownell@poststar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @glensfallsse.

