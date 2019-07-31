Cancer continues to give John "The Captain" Hoague-Rivette all he can handle, and his battle took a turn Wednesday when he returned home from Albany Med to hospice care as his brain tumor defies treatment.
Police officers and firefighters from around the region made his trip as special as they could, giving him an emotional escort from the hospital to Whitehall. Well-wishers lined his route home in Whitehall as well, as shown in emotional videos posted around social media, including here on Facebook.
John, now 11, was diagnosed with a brain tumor just three months ago. His father, a police officer, helped mobilize his brothers in blue, and the Washington County Sheriff's Office made him an honorary captain in June, the day before he underwent brain surgery.
John's story has touched so many around here. It's just not right that a young man with his promise endures this. But he and his family have handled an unfathomable situation with such grace and class.
They are all in our prayers as we hope for a miracle.
-- Don Lehman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.