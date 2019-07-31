{{featured_button_text}}
Captain John

John "The Captain" Hoague-Rivette is escorted from Albany Medical Center to return home for hospice care on Wednesday.

 Albany Police Department

Cancer continues to give John "The Captain" Hoague-Rivette all he can handle, and his battle took a turn Wednesday when he returned home from Albany Med to hospice care as his brain tumor defies treatment.

Police officers and firefighters from around the region made his trip as special as they could, giving him an emotional escort from the hospital to Whitehall. Well-wishers lined his route home in Whitehall as well, as shown in emotional videos posted around social media, including here on Facebook.

John, now 11, was diagnosed with a brain tumor just three months ago. His father, a police officer, helped mobilize his brothers in blue, and the Washington County Sheriff's Office made him an honorary captain in June, the day before he underwent brain surgery.

John's story has touched so many around here. It's just not right that a young man with his promise endures this. But he and his family have handled an unfathomable situation with such grace and class.

They are all in our prayers as we hope for a miracle.

-- Don Lehman

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments