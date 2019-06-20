{{featured_button_text}}

The 10-year-old Whitehall boy who was made an honorary Washington County Sheriff's Office captain last week as he prepared for surgery to remove a malignant brain tumor returned home yesterday, with a special escort from his brothers in blue.

John Hoague-Rivette received an escort from Albany Police officers as he left Albany Medical Center, nine days after surgery. He wore the Sheriff's Office uniform he was awarded during the June 10 ceremony. 

"Rest up Capt. and remain strong. If there's anything you need, the APD is here for you," Albany Police posted on Facebook.

Chemotherapy and radiation are to follow as doctors hope to kill off the remains of the tumors that have been bothering the stellar 5th grade student and athlete for months. His family posted on Facebook that he has been experiencing migraines, but it's great to hear that he will be able to go home and recuperate there.

His birthday is coming up later this week.

The online fundraiser for John and his family is still live, and a link can be found here.

-- Don Lehman

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

