QUEENSBURY — Nearly 2,000 homes and businesses in Queensbury lost electricity for hours early Tuesday because of a fallen tree branch that landed on lines.

National Grid spokesman Patrick Stella said the branch took down a line at an "off-road" location. Power was out from around 2 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. for customers around Aviation, Dixon, Peggy Ann and West Mountain roads.

