Sun Community News, which publishes weekly newspapers in the region such as the former Adirondack Journal, Lake George News and Times of Ti, is hoping that "voluntary" subscription donations will help its bottom line and keep its news coverage intact.
The Elizabethtown-based company's owner, Dan Alexander, posted a series of messages on the company's website and print editions in recent days, appealing to readers to "help us to continue to tell the stories of the North Country." The company mails its weekly papers to more than 71,000 households around Warren, Essex and Clinton counties, as well as parts of Vermont, at no cost to the recipients.
"Current trends suggest that without reader support, advertising alone will not cover the high costs we face maintaining our current rural circulation reach," he wrote.
So the company, formerly known as Denton Publications, included an online link and print advertisement for readers to purchase an "enhanced" subscription to "preserve and strengthen this vital community resource."
Like many news publishers, including The Post-Star, the company has had to cut back its coverage area to deal with revenue challenges. (I was surprised the last few weeks to drive to Elizabethtown twice for sentencing in the Liam Brown murder case from Ticonderoga, and to be the only reporter in the court for what had been a high-profile and tragic case.)
Sun Community News has done some outstanding journalism in recent years, led by solid reporters like Pete DeMola, John Gereau, Keith Lobdell and Thom Randall. Its publications provide important content for residents of a rural area where there is little to no additional news coverage.
Sadly, many people no longer consider new a commodity they should pay for.
For decades, millions paid for print newspapers either at their homes or at the store, valuing the product as something worth paying for. Now, as that venue transfers to phones, computer monitors and tablets where they get even more content, such as blogs, data postings and electronic archives, they are hesitant to do so.
It started after many publishers gave away their content for free on the Internet for years, believing advertising revenue would make up for the lost subscription revenue.
It hasn't worked that way for most, as the old adage rings true that you can't give something away and then expect people to pay for it. Cutting resources and problems delivering the product have only hurt further.
Now we are all scrambling to find a business model that works and pays reporters and editors to do their jobs. To that end, my employer is offering some great deals on online subscriptions, through a link found here.
If you want our breaking news and government coverage, or Sun Community News' coverage of its communities, you've got to meet us halfway.
-- Don Lehman
