BLOG: We're all in the same boat

I am lucky to be able to keep doing my job, but it's not the most economically stable vocation and my reporter brethren and I generally can't do our work from the safety of our homes. So we go out at a time when everyone who can stay home is being urged to do so.

It's going to be a tough few months for all of us. But this won't go on forever. Society has dealt with pandemics before, and we have survived every time.

When a treatment is found, and/or vaccine perfected, or our quarantining and summer weather drive this bug away, we will go back to normal. It might be a slow return though, and there will be some bumps.

Until then, look out for the less fortunate. To that end, I have had many readers ask me recently about our Vietnam veteran friend who lives in the woods of Queensbury, Gregg Burdo.

He's a huge hoops fan, and we had been to a bunch of high school basketball games this winter, including the sectional finals two weekends ago at Cool Insuring Arena.