BLOG: We're all in the same boat

I heard the truck this morning.
Most mornings I wake up between 4:30 and 5 a.m., and over the past couple of years I have noticed that, from my home a mile or so from a Northway interchange, I hear what sounds like the same truck every morning between 4:45 a.m. and 5 a.m., and I have concluded by the engine noise that it is getting on the highway at one of the entrances.
I've concluded it's probably a delivery truck of some sort, and the driver is on a daily route taking some sort of product there. I hear it weekdays and weekends.
I slept in until the ridiculously late time of 5:40 a.m. Tuesday and 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, with no need to get our daughter up for school. So I didn't hear the truck.
This morning I was up early, and I was intently listening, as to me not hearing it would be just another bad sign about what's going on, economically.
At 5:03 a.m., running a bit late, I heard the truck. It was re-assuring that, whoever is on that delivery route, is still plugging along like the rest of us.
As businesses temporarily close and we all deal with the uncertainty of the coronavirus public health emergency, the economic fallout is on the minds of many.
The vast majority of us are taking a hit, some worse than others. My wife's work has been affected, and both of my kids have lost their part-time jobs for the time being.
I am lucky to be able to keep doing my job, but it's not the most economically stable vocation and my reporter brethren and I generally can't do our work from the safety of our homes. So we go out at a time when everyone who can stay home is being urged to do so.
It's going to be a tough few months for all of us. But this won't go on forever. Society has dealt with pandemics before, and we have survived every time.
When a treatment is found, and/or vaccine perfected, or our quarantining and summer weather drive this bug away, we will go back to normal. It might be a slow return though, and there will be some bumps.
Until then, look out for the less fortunate. To that end, I have had many readers ask me recently about our Vietnam veteran friend who lives in the woods of Queensbury, Gregg Burdo.
He's a huge hoops fan, and we had been to a bunch of high school basketball games this winter, including the sectional finals two weekends ago at Cool Insuring Arena.
I found him Tuesday, he is in good shape. Thanks to some people who regularly help him out, such as Lake George Mayor Bob Blais, retired police officer Mo Aldrich, his old pals the Harringtons and many others, he has food and plans to ride this out. Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr has set up a plan for Burdo to get immediate police help if needed.
As usual, he is most worried about his cats.
Burdo thinks this will all blow over in a few weeks. Over the years, I have found his predictions to be right more often than wrong. Let's hope this is one of the former.
For anyone willing to help him, Walmart gift cards have always been the easiest way to assist. He gets mail at post office box 4683, Queensbury, 12804.
-- Don Lehman
