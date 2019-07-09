{{featured_button_text}}
Around the World mini golf

A section of Around the World Mini Golf in Lake George, deemed the highest-rated mini golf course in New York by Yelp.

 Around the World

NYupstate.com took a look at the highest-ranked miniature golf courses in New York state based on reviews on Yelp, and let's just say the Lake George region clearly has the best mini golf offerings in the state.

Lake George and Queensbury had five of the top 20, including three in the top 10 and the number one-ranked course.

Around the World, the venerable course located at the corner of Beach and West Brook roads in Lake George, just feet from the lake, had the best Yelp reviews, getting marks for "kitschy" and corny features like the Paul Bunyan statue. Believe it or not, the course is in its 56th year!

Yelp is not alone, as the business also got high marks from The Travel Channel and Yahoo! users.

Pirate's Cove on Route 9 in Lake George came in seventh, legendary Goony Golf in Lake George 10th, Pirate's Cove on Route 9 in Queensbury 12th and Lumberjack Pass in Lake George came in 17th, scoring points for price and free ice cream.

(My family has played all of these, and I have found the Queensbury Pirate's Cove to be my favorite. The course at the Fun Spot just down the road is also worth a try.)

Courses in Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties were also in the top 20.

-- Don Lehman

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

