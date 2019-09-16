I think it's safe to say that the companies that make "vaping" equipment and substances have been in pretty frequent contact with their attorneys in recent months.
I thought it was weird years ago how many people were willing to accept that using these devices was a safe alternative to smoking. I remember plainly the sales pitch that it was "just water vapor" and wouldn't cause any health issues when they first came around.
It seems clear they are safer than tobacco products, and serve a purpose for smokers trying to kick the habit. How they became a fixture in every convenience store with flavored juices that were clearly targeting kids is beyond me. They should have been prescription only devices, given only to smokers looking to quit.
Instead, we now have millions of nicotine-addicted young adults, sucked into ingesting the chemical by slick marketing. And if you are a parent of a teen to young 20-something and you don't know whether your kid is doing it, you may want to find out.
As a parent of two young adults, I have been shocked to see how far the vaping culture has spread. Honor society kids, athletes and others you wouldn't expect to try it all got roped in. They had no idea what they were doing, and are buying nicotine gum by the pound these days.
So now we wait for the inevitable class actions lawsuits, and for companies like the maker of Juul to take the easy way out and declare bankruptcy, as the opiod painkiller makers are doing.
Buck up and take it like the Jarts/lawn darts people did decades ago. If you make a terrible product that kills or maims people, you should pay a price.
-- Don Lehman
