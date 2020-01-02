BLOG: Troopers guarding local Jewish temples

Local state troopers are guarding Jewish houses of worship in the region after a spate of violence toward Jews downstate in recent days.
A trooper sat in the driveway of Congregation Shaaray Tefila on Bay Street, and troopers have been stationed at Temple Beth El in Glens Falls as well.
You have free articles remaining.
The patrols are part of a statewide effort to protect synagogues and other Hebrew houses of workship after a series of violent incidents in recent days towards Jewish people in the New York City area.
It was unclear how long the extra security will be in place.
-- Don Lehman
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com