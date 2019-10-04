Once every six years or so, Lake George Steamboat Co. pulls its tourboats out of the water to make sure all is well on the boats' undersides. State law mandates it be done at least every 10 years.
This year it was the massive Lac du St. Sacrement's turn, and the big ship motored north Wednesday to dry dock on the north end of the lake for some maintenance, to include painting.
It wasn't disclosed where the boat is dry docked, but one picture seemed to show Roger's Rock in the background across the lake and to the south.
Pictures of the boat on dry dock are impressive, with different angles posted on the company's Facebook page.
It wasn't said when the tourboat is expected back in the water. The company's Minne-ha-ha tourboat continues to operate for fall foliage cruises.
The Steamboat Co. also disclosed that it won't be running its popular New Year's Eve cruise this year, as it has been tough to find staff that time of year.
-- Don Lehman
