BLOG: Taxpayers get taken, with no explanation

Let's say you bought a car five years ago. You went to the dealership, picked out said vehicle, agreed on a price, and dutifully paid the tab. But the dealership sent you a letter a few weeks ago, informing you that you actually owe thousands of dollars more for that car, but not explaining why.
Would you pay that bill? Do you know anyone who would pay that bill?
Well that's essentially what has happened with local counties that fund preschool programs for disabled children.
They paid their annual bills for years, only to get a letter in the mail earlier this month asking for hundreds of thousands of additional dollars for services provided years ago. Going back to 2015, to be exact.
State law requires the counties to pay up when the providers decide to "reconcile" bills going back as far as 5 years. The bulk of the fees come for services provided to children at Prospect Center in Queensbury.
Prospect Center's parent company, Center for Disability Services, decided to back-bill the counties where its students live, which includes our local counties of Warren, Washington and Saratoga. Warren County was hit with an unanticipated bill of $670,000 earlier this month, the new fees sanctioned by the state. Other counties whose children attend these pre-school classes will get hit as well.
An article I wrote last week about this raised some questions about how, and why, this can happen. The bulk of the charges stem from Prospect Center in Queensbury's program for 3 to 5 year olds.
The Prospect Center and its staff do great work and provide invaluable services, but only in government could this sort of back-billing scenario occur. No private business could get away with this.
A week later, Center for Disability Services has provided no explanation to the counties or to The Post-Star about the rationale behind this decision. I called twice last week, and tried again this week. No call back.
When it comes to spending of our tax dollars, the public often gets no explanation, unfortunately.
— Don Lehman
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com