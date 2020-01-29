BLOG: Taxpayers get taken, with no explanation

Let's say you bought a car five years ago. You went to the dealership, picked out said vehicle, agreed on a price, and dutifully paid the tab. But the dealership sent you a letter a few weeks ago, informing you that you actually owe thousands of dollars more for that car, but not explaining why.

Would you pay that bill? Do you know anyone who would pay that bill?

Well that's essentially what has happened with local counties that fund preschool programs for disabled children.

They paid their annual bills for years, only to get a letter in the mail earlier this month asking for hundreds of thousands of additional dollars for services provided years ago. Going back to 2015, to be exact.

State law requires the counties to pay up when the providers decide to "reconcile" bills going back as far as 5 years. The bulk of the fees come for services provided to children at Prospect Center in Queensbury.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}