As an ardent basketball fan, I've taken a trip to the gym at SUNY Adirondack on a winter weekend afternoon to watch college basketball talent from around the state face off.
This season, fans of the college on Bay Road are going to have to wait until January to catch any hoops action on campus.
Construction at the college's gym has forced the athletic department to do some serious juggling of its men's and women's basketball schedules.
The college had the gym roof replaced and floor re-done, but the floor work could not be done until the roof work was complete. Zach Schwan, the college's athletic director, said the project is scheduled to be completed by the time the second semester rolls around.
In the interim, the teams are using the Schenectady YMCA and Skidmore College gyms for their home games, and the schedule was juggled to backload home games in the second semester. Local high school gyms are hosting practices.
You have free articles remaining.
He said playing games in the Schenectady and Saratoga areas may allow the players to get more exposure for potential landing spots after they complete their two years at SUNY Adirondack.
So far, it's been a rough 0-4 start for the team.
The men's team also has a new coach and assistant coach. Ra-Kim Hollis, who coached the team last year, left the school to take a job in Texas, near family.
Anthony Steward, former assistant women's coach at SUNY Adirondack and Hudson Valley Community College, is guiding the men's team, assisted by former Queensbury High player James Twyman.
-- Don Lehman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.