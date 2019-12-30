BLOG: Stories of the decade

Another decade is coming to a close, and it was an eventful one for those of us who cover local news. After nearly three decades in this business, it's hard to remember what happened when. But a few big stories on the local crime/breaking news beat stuck with me from the past 10 years.
* Tropical Storm/Hurricane Irene was one event that started slowly. I had gall bladder surgery two days before the storm hit, and let the office know that despite stitches and bandages, I could pitch in if need be.
Well, the need occurred. Five reporters were running around like crazy as trees fell, and rivers surged. Homes were damaged, the village of Granville was underwater.
I spent much of my day tracking and photographing wind damage around Warren County, including in my own backyard as an oak tipped over and stopped over the roof of my garage.
I got to Granville the following morning and saw water in places that I couldn't imagine, as the Mettawee and Indian rivers blew out. To this day, the bulldozed sections of these rivers show the aftereffects. The effects on a hillside off West Mountain Road in Queensbury that had hundreds of trees flattened is still evident.
* The horrific August 2017 murder of a mother and young daughter in Glens Falls was a case that will stay with the community for many years to come. It defied all logic, and devastated a good family, and left many in our community wondering how such awful violence can happen in Hometown USA. A memorial to the victims still sits in front of the South Street apartment building.
* Murder cases in Glens Falls, Ticonderoga, Fort Ann, Hudson Falls, a domestic violence murder-suicide in Bolton in 2015, the tragic death of a child from a drug overdose in Kingsbury. The Christmas Eve 2013 killing of a Lake Luzerne woman by her ex-husband left a community reeling, while three child death cases in Glens Falls and Fort Edward resulted in changes to the region's criminal justice and child health care systems.
* The search for Jaliek Rainwalker, who disappeared from his Greenwich home in 2007, continues 12 years later, with police labeling the case a "likely homicide" in 2012. Earlier this year, a group of private citizens calling itself "Jaliek's Army" organized to try to help police develop leads to bring his killer to justice.
* The untimely deaths of regional criminal justice stalwarts such as Cambridge-Greenwich Police Chief George Bell, Washington County sheriff's Senior Investigator Bruce Hamilton and former Hudson Falls Detective Rick Diamond are still felt in the corners of the region's criminal justice system.
* By far the most tragic day was July 13, 2011, the day that Matthew Slocum killed three of his family members in the town of White Creek and set their house on fire, and a home exploded in Salem hours later, killing 5 people. Both cases resulted in long, drawn-out criminal cases, Slocum convicted at two trials.
I still vividly remember getting the phone call from then Post-Star editor Mark Mahoney as I drove north on Route 22 in the town of Jackson, telling me he just heard something on our police scanner about a home exploding on Route 29 in Salem.
I was five minutes away, and arrived on the scene before all but a couple of first responders. Not to overuse an overused term, but it was like a war zone with debris, dust and smoke and people crying all around.
Other than the October 2005 day the Ethan Allen tourboat capsized on Lake George, killing 20 passengers, this was the craziest and most tragic day in the news business I have experienced.
Let's hope the 2020s aren't as tragic and chaotic.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com