BLOG: Stories of the decade

Another decade is coming to a close, and it was an eventful one for those of us who cover local news. After nearly three decades in this business, it's hard to remember what happened when. But a few big stories on the local crime/breaking news beat stuck with me from the past 10 years.

* Tropical Storm/Hurricane Irene was one event that started slowly. I had gall bladder surgery two days before the storm hit, and let the office know that despite stitches and bandages, I could pitch in if need be.

Well, the need occurred. Five reporters were running around like crazy as trees fell, and rivers surged. Homes were damaged, the village of Granville was underwater.

I spent much of my day tracking and photographing wind damage around Warren County, including in my own backyard as an oak tipped over and stopped over the roof of my garage.

I got to Granville the following morning and saw water in places that I couldn't imagine, as the Mettawee and Indian rivers blew out. To this day, the bulldozed sections of these rivers show the aftereffects. The effects on a hillside off West Mountain Road in Queensbury that had hundreds of trees flattened is still evident.