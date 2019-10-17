{{featured_button_text}}
Aviation Road Stewart's

The new Stewart's store on Aviation Road in Queensbury, which was built feet from the old store. In a matter of a day last week, the old store disappeared.

 Don Lehman, dlehman@poststar.com

I've joked before that all public works construction projects should be overseen by whoever is in charge of building Stewart's Shops' new stores.

Municipal and government projects often languish behind schedule and over budget. Stewart's gets its stores up in record time.

In a matter of weeks earlier this fall, the company built a new store next to the old store on Aviation Road. One day last week I drove by and the two stores were side-by-side. The next day I drove by, the old building was gone and the new store was open.

Contractors are currently working on new gas pumps and the expanded parking lot. That should be done by about 4:30.

Joking aside, Stewart's new stores seem to improve the neighborhoods where they are located.

The Warren Street store resulted in some dilapidated homes being taken down to expand the footprint. Ditto the Granville location, which expanded last year. The new Corinth Road store in Queensbury recently opened as well.

They are aesthetically pleasing and seem to be well thought out.

The Stewart's on Aviation Road has long been a spot where you run into neighbors, parents of your kids' school friends, etc., and spend a minute catching up in addition to getting milk, ice cream or the morning paper.

I know some neighbors of the store on Ridge Street in Glens Falls don't want the new store, but the old store across the street has long been a traffic disaster, and replacing the long-abandoned former Time Warner building will ultimately be good for the neighborhood, I believe.

-- Don Lehman

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments