I've joked before that all public works construction projects should be overseen by whoever is in charge of building Stewart's Shops' new stores.
Municipal and government projects often languish behind schedule and over budget. Stewart's gets its stores up in record time.
In a matter of weeks earlier this fall, the company built a new store next to the old store on Aviation Road. One day last week I drove by and the two stores were side-by-side. The next day I drove by, the old building was gone and the new store was open.
Contractors are currently working on new gas pumps and the expanded parking lot. That should be done by about 4:30.
Joking aside, Stewart's new stores seem to improve the neighborhoods where they are located.
The Warren Street store resulted in some dilapidated homes being taken down to expand the footprint. Ditto the Granville location, which expanded last year. The new Corinth Road store in Queensbury recently opened as well.
They are aesthetically pleasing and seem to be well thought out.
The Stewart's on Aviation Road has long been a spot where you run into neighbors, parents of your kids' school friends, etc., and spend a minute catching up in addition to getting milk, ice cream or the morning paper.
I know some neighbors of the store on Ridge Street in Glens Falls don't want the new store, but the old store across the street has long been a traffic disaster, and replacing the long-abandoned former Time Warner building will ultimately be good for the neighborhood, I believe.
-- Don Lehman
