BLOG: Stec, colleagues seek to protect first responder privacy

“Several first responder groups have contacted me with their concerns about this terrible new bail and discovery reform law and the impact it will have on their ability to recruit and retain personnel,” said Tedisco, who is also sponsoring legislation for a full repeal of the bail and discovery reform law (S.6849/A.8855) and to give judges greater discretion on bail (S.6861/A.9047). “Violent criminals and vicious gangs like MS-13 are known to not only intimidate witnesses but also to murder them and their loved ones. Our emergency first responders are always there to treat anyone in need of care, no matter whether they’ve committed a crime or not. These first responders are already challenged in their ability to recruit new members and this discovery law just makes it more difficult for them because our community heroes want to help people and save lives – not see themselves as the victims.”