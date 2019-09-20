One of the better spots I have found to fish on the Poultney River is right behind the former Green Mountain College, on the state line between Hampton and Vermont. There is a series of nice pools, and the school's parking lots and trail system allowed for easy access.
I tried to fish there at the beginning of the summer, and found access roads into the college had been blocked off. I figured it was a temporary closure, but when I returned this week, the barricades were still in place.
I drove over to a guy standing outside a maintenance building, and asked if I could still park in the lots to walk down to the river to fish. He said I could not, as the property was "private."
That's kind of hard to swallow when a $20 million federal loan, paid for by taxpayers such as you and me, kept the college afloat for its last few years. And the agency that loaned GMC that money, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, could and probably should foreclose on that loan, which would make it public property.
So I would argue that strictly enforcing a ban is not really the best course of action under the circumstances, and the least they could do is let the public use the parking lots and trails to access a stretch of river we have accessed for decades. I didn't push it, as the river is really low and close to unfishable at this point anyway.
I was surprised by the number of people who were still at work there when I drove through. I saw at least a half-dozen maintenance people roaming about, and about 10 or so cars in the different school parking lots.
There were big trash containers filled with broken furniture and other building fixtures.
What the future holds for the property is still unclear.
My first thought was it would be the perfect spot for a prep school, the kind of which dot New England, where rich people send their kids for a year after high school, or for four years when they don't want their kids to attend a public (egads!) high school.
But for now, the lawns are being mowed, there are ropes and chairs blocking the entrances, and the former college just over the state line sits and waits for a new tenant.
-- Don Lehman
Sadly, this beautiful little campus is going to be in big trouble as time goes on unless they can find someone to buy it or a decent reuse soon. What most people don't realize is there are far too many small colleges in this country that are no longer viable given the cost of higher education and the ability to recruit.
"That's kind of hard to swallow when a $20 million federal loan, paid for by taxpayers such as you and me, kept the college afloat for its last few years. And the agency that loaned GMC that money, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, could and probably should foreclose on that loan, which would make it public property." .................... You've read my mind. I've always felt that a local business, funded by a federal Small Business Administration loan or a local IDA, belongs to us if it goes under. I figure you and I own 50 or 60 defunct businesses just in the past few years alone....
