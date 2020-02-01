You are the owner of this article.
BLOG: State fair will be longer, and that concerns other fairs
BLOG: State fair will be longer, and that concerns other fairs

fair file

The Washington County Fair one night last August. Fair organizers around the state are questioning a state plan to lengthen the New York State Fair, which would overlap with Washington County Fair and others.

 Don Lehman

State officials have decided to make the New York State Fair five days longer, and that is concerning organizers of other fairs around the state.

The state fair would expand five to 18 days next August and September, starting five days earlier than it traditionally has, which would cause it to overlap with nine other fairs around the state, including the Washington County Fair and Altamont Fair in our region.

The concerns is that there will be new competition for vendors and patrons, and media around the state are hearing grousing from various county fair operators.

Representatives of the Erie County Fair have already met with state officials to express their concerns. Washington County Fair is set for Aug. 24 to Aug,. 30 next yer, but we haven't heard yet whether they have any concerns.

The state fair has historically overlapped with Great Schaghticoke Fair, and that hasn't seemed to cause issues in Schaghticoke.

Having seen the way state government operates in most other ways, I would doubt there is much concern among state officials about the impact the change will have on local events, anyway.

-- Don Lehman

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

