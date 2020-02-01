BLOG: State fair will be longer, and that concerns other fairs

State officials have decided to make the New York State Fair five days longer, and that is concerning organizers of other fairs around the state.

The state fair would expand five to 18 days next August and September, starting five days earlier than it traditionally has, which would cause it to overlap with nine other fairs around the state, including the Washington County Fair and Altamont Fair in our region.

The concerns is that there will be new competition for vendors and patrons, and media around the state are hearing grousing from various county fair operators.

Representatives of the Erie County Fair have already met with state officials to express their concerns. Washington County Fair is set for Aug. 24 to Aug,. 30 next yer, but we haven't heard yet whether they have any concerns.

The state fair has historically overlapped with Great Schaghticoke Fair, and that hasn't seemed to cause issues in Schaghticoke.