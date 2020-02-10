BLOG: Slow-motion weather disaster

I arrived at The Post-Star office Friday morning to find the parking lots a sheet of ice. It didn't seem too bad, and it had turned to rain by that point. We were going to get some snow, but there really had been no big concerns expressed about the storm that was unfolding.
Within an hour, our office police scanner was coming alive with accidents, and reports of trees and wires coming down were being broadcast for areas to the north. Rain turned to heavy, wet snow, and the reports of falling trees were picking up.
Snow piled up. The scanner chatter was non-stop. By mid-afternoon Friday, thousands were without power as the weight of ice and snow was stressing pines to the point of breaking. I covered some court proceedings in Washington County for a few hours Friday afternoon, the lights blinked a few times, but I was oblivious to what was unfolding outside.
My wife texted to say our home lost power. I got on the National Grid website and saw outages were in the tens of thousands and climbing.
Roads were terrible, so I spent much of the night updating our online articles and social media in the dark via a battery-powered laptop and iPhone internet hotspot.
We bought our house after the 1996 ice storm that devastated much of the Adirondacks, and knocked out power for a week-plus for thousands. That storm taught me a lesson about living here -- have a backup heating source that isn't electricity-dependent, and a generator if possible.
We have a great Jotul woodstove that will keep the house at 75 degrees no matter how cold it is outside. It was cranking Friday night as the temperature dropped. Thankfully, our power came back on early Saturday, flickering a few times. We were lucky; two blocks away, the power was out until Sunday morning.
Tens of thousands weren't as lucky. With bitter cold predicted Saturday into Sunday, this was as dire a weather situation as we have had around here in a long time.
Saturday morning I set out for northern Warren County, where I was told damage was worst. The change of conditions between exits 22 and 23 of the Northway was clear, that elevation difference brought a lot more snow to Warrensburg and points north. Chester, Horicon, Bolton, Warrensburg, there was devastation pretty much everywhere there were evergreens that held the weight of snow and ice until they couldn't.
Many roads were closed, or down to one lane with trees and wires partially obstructing them
Credit goes to the police, firefighters, public works crews and rescue squad workers who worked all weekend, opening their stations.
Many first responders are volunteers; the line crews that came from all over will be paid handsomely for what is really hard, dangerous work, and rightfully so. Volunteer firefighters won't see a penny.
How busy was it for police and first responders? The State Police public blotter website for our area is typically 12-18 pages of calls this time of year. Saturday's blotter from Friday's activity was 43 pages. The Warren County Sheriff's Office blotter showed over 200 storm-related calls.
I heard a number of cold, powerless people grousing about the delays, and lack of state assistance. We have a big state Emergency Management Office compound in Queensbury; it was empty when I checked Saturday and Sunday. I plan to try to find out what it takes to get those state resources mobilized.
Thankfully, most residents of our region are hardy, and are prepared for winter weather.
It's not hard or expensive to get some basic stuff together, such as flashlights and canned goods, as well as propane or kerosene heaters. Tractor Supply Co. has some decent battery packs for sale in this week's circular. For $50, they can power small plug-in heaters for a while, and can be recharged in your car. Spending a few hundred bucks now will make the next outage a lot more bearable, and less expensive.
-- Don Lehman
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com