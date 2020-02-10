BLOG: Slow-motion weather disaster

I arrived at The Post-Star office Friday morning to find the parking lots a sheet of ice. It didn't seem too bad, and it had turned to rain by that point. We were going to get some snow, but there really had been no big concerns expressed about the storm that was unfolding.

Within an hour, our office police scanner was coming alive with accidents, and reports of trees and wires coming down were being broadcast for areas to the north. Rain turned to heavy, wet snow, and the reports of falling trees were picking up.

Snow piled up. The scanner chatter was non-stop. By mid-afternoon Friday, thousands were without power as the weight of ice and snow was stressing pines to the point of breaking. I covered some court proceedings in Washington County for a few hours Friday afternoon, the lights blinked a few times, but I was oblivious to what was unfolding outside.

My wife texted to say our home lost power. I got on the National Grid website and saw outages were in the tens of thousands and climbing.

Roads were terrible, so I spent much of the night updating our online articles and social media in the dark via a battery-powered laptop and iPhone internet hotspot.