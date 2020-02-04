BLOG: Sheriff Murphy's Facebook group called out for 'extremists'

A Facebook group that Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy started last month to share information about New York's controversial "bail reform" laws was labeled a haven for "political extremists" by a New York City news website this week.

A news outlet called City & State published an article that showed some incendiary comments in the "Repeal Bail Reform" Facebook page that Murphy started in early January. A month later there are 167,000 members.

Murphy and local supporters initially tried to moderate the page, but when membership skyrocketed they brought in media managers to try to keep up with it.The City & State article points out that a number of the moderators are Republican leaders from around the state. Murphy is also Republican.

Murphy said last week that they have tried to keep inflammatory comments off the page, but moderating a forum with that many members was overwhelming to those who tried to help out.

