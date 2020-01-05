BLOG: Sheriff Murphy finds plenty of support for bail position

(Some, of course, lamented the perceived lack of media attention to the issue to allow it to get to this far. Sorry folks, can't blame us on this one. Those of us who are left in this business have been writing and reporting about concerns about these changes since the spring. Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, called for a repeal of it last fall, after I wrote about the man charged in a high-speed fatality potentially being released from jail.)

Murphy, who will assume the presidency of the New York State Association of Sheriffs later this year, said the massive response in a day showed that a large segment of the people of New York do not support the changes.

The chorus of opposition has been growing from around the state for months, but will it be just another issue where downstate politicians ignore the concerns and issues that are important to those of us upstate?

-- Don Lehman

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

