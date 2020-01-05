BLOG: Sheriff Murphy finds plenty of support for bail position

Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy has been one of the state's most ardent critics of the state's so-called "bail reform" since it was passed by the state Legislature last spring.
So when it officially took effect Jan. 1, and stories about accused criminals being released were being told around the state, Murphy created a Facebook page on Saturday afternoon to share information about the issue.
His efforts came the day after a man who was charged with the state's weightiest drug charge in Fort Ann last November walked out of Washington County Jail on Friday with nothing to secure his re-appearance in court.
Within hours, over 2,000 Facebook members had signed on to the "Repeal Bail Reform" page. By 6 p.m. Sunday, over 20,000 had, people from all over the state, sharing news articles, contact information for state legislators and thoughts on how to convince Gov. Andrew Cuomo that the changes to state bail statutes went too far.
(Some, of course, lamented the perceived lack of media attention to the issue to allow it to get to this far. Sorry folks, can't blame us on this one. Those of us who are left in this business have been writing and reporting about concerns about these changes since the spring. Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, called for a repeal of it last fall, after I wrote about the man charged in a high-speed fatality potentially being released from jail.)
Murphy, who will assume the presidency of the New York State Association of Sheriffs later this year, said the massive response in a day showed that a large segment of the people of New York do not support the changes.
The chorus of opposition has been growing from around the state for months, but will it be just another issue where downstate politicians ignore the concerns and issues that are important to those of us upstate?
