BLOG: Saladin child molestation case has become social media focus

David Saladin's actions in sexually abusing two young children at a daycare where he worked were reprehensible and unconscionable. Many believed that a sentence of 10 years on probation was not tough enough for what he did.

The sentence resulted in a social media campaign against Saladin, and the judge who presided over his case, the likes of which we haven't seen locally before.

Saladin, 49, of Cambridge, pleaded guilty in September to three felony sexual abuse counts and two misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child charges for sexual contact with girls ages 4 and 6 who he cared for at a home-based daycare business in Queensbury.

His initial plea offer after his arrest included a sentence of 6 years in state prison. But as Warren County prosecutors prepared for trial, they learned that one of the victims' families did not want their child to go through a trial and there were issues of the audibility of the interview with police where Saladin confessed. (Police say they believe the tape was audible enough to hear Saladin's admissions.)

That led to a plea deal that included no jail term and a 10-year term of probation for Saladin, as Saladin continues to admit his contact with the children was innocent "tickling."