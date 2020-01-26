BLOG: Route 9 Walmart getting a makeover

From the "things I learn when grocery shopping" file, I saw Sunday that the Wal-Mart store on Route 9 in Queensbury is getting a makeover.

Goods in several departments have been moved around, and floors torn up in places. An employee told me that the floor will be redone and bathrooms and breakroom renovated as well. New coolers are also part of it, and a new roof will be added to fix persistent leaks.

Floor tiles are being removed department-by-department, and the concrete underneath buffed to a shine.

For the time being, it's a bit of a process to find some things. Beverages, cleaning products and frozen foods had all been moved around as of Sunday, and many aisles had been squeezed together.

The work is expected to continue into the spring, with a grand re-opening planned for May.

-- Don Lehman

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

