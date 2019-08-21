If you lived in Queensbury or Glens Falls over the past few decades, chances are you knew and liked Dan Kane.
He was involved in so many things, a former social studies teacher at Queensbury High, Warren County planner, real estate agent, avid hiker and Adirondack Mountain Club volunteer, off-ice official for hockey at Cool Insuring Arena, SPAC security guard and high school basketball official. He also ran for county supervisor a few years ago.
Most importantly, Dan was one of the nicest guys I knew, always had time to chat, and share some of the immense knowledge of many subjects he had accumulated over the years.
Dan died this week, still a young man at 65. He had been battling cancer, which despite the fact he and I talked hiking, government, politics, sports and myriad other subjects whenever we bumped into each other, I had not known.
We last chatted at the Y earlier this summer, talking about some hiking travails and High Peaks rescues, as he had worked as a summit steward for ADK and was a big advocate for the mountains. His years-long focus was on safety on the trails, and never once did he mention his health concerns.
State Assemblyman Dan Stec was a good friend, and said Kane had not shared a lot of information about his illness but remained upbeat throughout.
Stec and Kane hiked many Adirondack High Peaks together as they became 46ers several years ago.
"He was one of those guys that everyone liked," Stec said. "You never heard a bad word about Dan Kane. He was involved in so many things and touched so many lives."
Calling hours will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home on Quaker Road in Queensbury, and funeral services will be private for the family.
Our deepest condolences go to his family, and I hope they know how much good he did in his life for so many people, even though it ended far sooner than it should have.
-- Don Lehman
