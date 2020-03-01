BLOG: Queensbury Target store getting a makeover

If you have been to the Target store in Queensbury lately, you've probably noticed that there are some changes coming.
The first clue was dozens of shipping containers showing up in the parking lot a few weeks ago. Since then, various parts of the store have been cordoned off for construction, with temporary walls put up.
The end result will be new cash registers/self checkouts at the mall side of the store, a new customer service area and new dressing rooms.
It also looks like the electronics area is being reconfigured, with the employee kiosk being taken down and made smaller. Electronics merchandise has been moved around as well.
The chain's building permit with the town of Queensbury estimates that the work will cost about $1.8 million. It is expected to be done by some point in the summer.
-- Don Lehman
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com