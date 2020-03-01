You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
BLOG: Queensbury Target store getting a makeover
0 comments

BLOG: Queensbury Target store getting a makeover

{{featured_button_text}}
Target work

The customer service area of the Target store in Queensbury is under construction, part of a major construction project at the store.

If you have been to the Target store in Queensbury lately, you've probably noticed that there are some changes coming.

The first clue was dozens of shipping containers showing up in the parking lot a few weeks ago. Since then, various parts of the store have been cordoned off for construction, with temporary walls put up.

The end result will be new cash registers/self checkouts at the mall side of the store, a new customer service area and new dressing rooms.

It also looks like the electronics area is being reconfigured, with the employee kiosk being taken down and made smaller. Electronics merchandise has been moved around as well.

The chain's building permit with the town of Queensbury estimates that the work will cost about $1.8 million. It is expected to be done by some point in the summer.

-- Don Lehman

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News