BLOG: Public relations battle begins over future of 'bail reform'

Unless you have been living under a rock, chances are you are aware of the state's controversial bail "reform" laws and the furor in some circles over them.

Those opposed to them, which includes most in law enforcement, victims advocates and many judges, have been vociferous in their opposition.

Those complaints started building last year, and now it seems that those who pushed for the law are seeing that the groundswell of opposition prompted Gov. Andrew Cuomo to acknowledged it was a "work in progress."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

(I'm not sure why that conclusion wasn't made last year, before the law took effect Jan. 1, because many stakeholders in the criminal justice system began raising questions even before these changes were hastily attached to the 2019-20 state budget. I personally think laws should be "works in progress" before they are enacted, but I guess I just don't understand how the legislative process works.)