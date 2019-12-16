BLOG: Planned minor league baseball shakeup is a scary harbinger

You won't find a bigger baseball fan than me, having played the game growing up and into college. But I haven't been to a major league game in three seasons despite my enduring fandom.
I love to watch the game played at high levels, and it's not just the major leagues where you can find that. I've become a big aficionado of minor league and summer college league games, where you can see the stars of tomorrow and get a seat virtually on the field for less than $10 in many cases.
Places like Centennial Field in Burlington, Vermont, Joe Bruno Stadium in Troy and Joe Wolfe Field in North Adams, Massachusetts offer baseball with personality, without having to break the bank or drive 3 hours. And if you are a parent of a young child, you can take a couple of kids to a game for under $50 in many cases.
So the news that filtered out this fall that Major League Baseball was planning to gut the minor leagues was not what I want to hear, and is indefensible on so many levels.
The minors are where local families come to love the players they will see in the majors, where kids start to get their passion for the game. Taking teams out of these small towns will not only hurt communities economically, but will also hurt the future of the game in an era where fewer American kids had been playing baseball. (The downward trend of a few years ago has turned around in recent years, thankfully.)
This would not necessarily affect the unaffiliated college summer league teams such as the Glens Falls Dragons, or teams in the New England Collegiate Baseball League, where the North Adams team plays.
Thankfully, those who run the minor leagues are fighting back. And well they should, because not only will this hurt MLB in the long run, if it goes through as proposed, it makes me wonder whether other sports will follow the lead and look to consolidate as well. That's concerning when the future of our local arena depends on an AA-level hockey team in the ECHL Adirondack Thunder.
