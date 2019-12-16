BLOG: Planned minor league baseball shakeup is a scary harbinger

You won't find a bigger baseball fan than me, having played the game growing up and into college. But I haven't been to a major league game in three seasons despite my enduring fandom.

I love to watch the game played at high levels, and it's not just the major leagues where you can find that. I've become a big aficionado of minor league and summer college league games, where you can see the stars of tomorrow and get a seat virtually on the field for less than $10 in many cases.

Places like Centennial Field in Burlington, Vermont, Joe Bruno Stadium in Troy and Joe Wolfe Field in North Adams, Massachusetts offer baseball with personality, without having to break the bank or drive 3 hours. And if you are a parent of a young child, you can take a couple of kids to a game for under $50 in many cases.

So the news that filtered out this fall that Major League Baseball was planning to gut the minor leagues was not what I want to hear, and is indefensible on so many levels.