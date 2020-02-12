You are the owner of this article.
BLOG: Outlets are feeling the retail pinch, too
BLOG: Outlets are feeling the retail pinch, too

Empty storefronts

Empty storefronts where businesses closed in Adirondack Outlet Mall since Christmas.

A lot of the focus on the downturn in traditional brick-and-mortar retail has been on malls. But the outlet centers in Queensbury seem to be feeling the crunch, too.

A visit to Adirondack Outlet Mall late last month found three store closures since Christmas, with the Corning/Corell, Kitchen Collection and Dress Barn stores gone. The Pac Sun store in the Lake George Outlets East plaza also closed in early January.

It's not uncommon to have some stores close after Christmas, but the dark side of Adirondack Outlet Mall was striking.

Adirondack Outlet Mall did fill two empty spots with a Finders Keepers consignment store and a candlemaking operation to fill two empty storefronts.

The new outlet center that Dave Kenny built several years ago remains empty. And hopes that the demolition of the former Indian restaurant location on Route 9, across from the outlet centers, would lead to redevelopment of the property have not come to fruition.

While Aviation Mall continues to have a host of open storefronts, a new candy/confections store appeared to be on the cusp of opening during my last walk-through. And Ollie's Bargain Outlet, which opened in part of the space where Bon-Ton was, continues to draw good numbers of shoppers.

-- Don Lehman

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

