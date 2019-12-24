BLOG: Our readers did some good this year

In a society where we are bombarded with negativity in social media and legacy media and divided by political contentiousness that seems to get worse by the day, I choose to remember 2019 for the good that our readers did to help several people in need.
I wrote an article in October about the sad story of Aron Steves, the Queensbury man who was hit by a truck and seriously hurt while riding a bicycle last December. He had months of recovery, is still hobbled and unable to work, and because the driver fled, got no insurance payout to help him live. He, his girlfriend and two kids were living in a small camper as winter approached.
Our readers stepped up, setting up a Go Fund Me account for him that brought in $2,370 as of my last check. The Glens Falls Housing Authority offered them a housing opportunity, and last I talked with Steves they were living in an efficiency apartment in Lake George.
We continue to follow the amazing life of Gregg Burdo, the Vietnam veteran who chooses to live in an unheated, handmade hut in the woods of Queensbury to care for a dozen or so cats. Readers who have been moved by his story have paid thousands of dollars worth of his veterinarian bills at Glens Falls Animal Hospital, and assisted him with clothing
Gregg was worried about what the departure of retiring Warren County Sheriff Bud York would mean to him, as York has routinely checked on Burdo.
You have free articles remaining.
But he recently got a visit from Sheriff-elect Jim LaFarr, who told him not to hesitate to ask for any help that he needs. Lake George Mayor Bob Blais and local attorney John Aspland have also regularly helped out, as have countless others. I got an email from a woman wanting to donate a tent,sleeping bag and cot this week. A man from Hartford who remembered Burdo from the baseball fields decades ago was very generous as well.
I also wrote in April about a Kingsbury man who was trying to overcome drug addiction, and lamented his inability to find a job. The next morning, a local contractor reached out to offer him a position.
From one tremendously sad story came some good.
Whitehall resident John "The Captain" Hoague-Rivette died in October at age 11 in after a valiant battle with brain cancer. But media and law enforcement attention for his battle that began with the Washington County Sheriff's Office appointing him an honorary captain brought some of his heroes to meet him, such as former NFL star Rob Gronkowski and a number of professional wrestlers, as well as thousands of dollars to help his family with mounting bills.
The captain and his family accomplished so much in his last few months, showing us what strength and courage really are.
As 2019 ends, I am going to try to remember the good that occurred, and remind myself that the vast majority of my fellow human beings are inherently kindhearted, benevolent souls.
-- Don Lehman
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com