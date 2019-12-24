BLOG: Our readers did some good this year

In a society where we are bombarded with negativity in social media and legacy media and divided by political contentiousness that seems to get worse by the day, I choose to remember 2019 for the good that our readers did to help several people in need.

I wrote an article in October about the sad story of Aron Steves, the Queensbury man who was hit by a truck and seriously hurt while riding a bicycle last December. He had months of recovery, is still hobbled and unable to work, and because the driver fled, got no insurance payout to help him live. He, his girlfriend and two kids were living in a small camper as winter approached.

Our readers stepped up, setting up a Go Fund Me account for him that brought in $2,370 as of my last check. The Glens Falls Housing Authority offered them a housing opportunity, and last I talked with Steves they were living in an efficiency apartment in Lake George.