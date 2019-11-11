{{featured_button_text}}

A crime show that airs on Facebook had a production crew in the region last week as it produces a show on the disappearance of Jaliek Rainwalker.

"Vanished," which is produced by ABC TV chief legal correspondent Dan Abrams, had a team in the region to interview those involved with the 12-year-old unsolved missing person case. Abrams started the "Law & Crime Network," and shows it produces will air on A & E Network cable television and online on "Facebook Watch."

It was not clear this week when the show would air. But the production team conducted interviews of Jaliek's maternal grandmother, the woman who watched Jaliek in respite care before returning him to his family the day before he "disappeared," News Channel 10 reporter Anya Tucker and yours truly last week.

Interviews of police and former police officers involved in the case are planned as well, including now-retired State Police Senior Investigator Tom Aiken.

Jaliek was reported missing at the age of 12 from his family's home in Greenwich, and no trace of him has been found since. Police believe he was killed, and have labeled his adopted father, Stephen Kerr, as a "person of interest" in the case, but no charges have been filed.

The police investigation is ongoing, but Kerr has had nothing to say publicly about the situation since the weeks after Jaliek was reported missing.

-- Don Lehman

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments