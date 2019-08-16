We get many emails and social media messages here, and many of them are adversarial, to say the least. And it is clear that many of those who reach out to us did not pay attention during their English classes in elementary school let alone high school.
Now I'm not a stickler for perfect grammar, but it's shocking to see some of what people put out in public forums, or send to us in press releases.
The content of a lot of what we get can be mind-boggling as well. A couple of weeks ago I heard from a woman who emailed me that she "better not" see her felony arrest in the paper the next morning. That didn't quite work out as well as she hoped.
Earlier this week, I had one of the most amusing email exchanges I have had with a reader in a long time. This fellow was upset that I wrote about his friend, who faces a 17-count indictment for alleged repeated child sexual abuse.
"Idk if ur awear of this or not but ur artical on my brother is illegal his lawyer William montgomery is currently investigating your article do to the fact that the info is false not to mention illegally obtained i spoke with my brother lawyer this morning witch is how I recived the info regaurding your artical being illegal it would be wise on your part to print a retraction."
I responded that the court documents were public record, and there was nothing "illegal" about the article, since we kind of have a constitutional right to a free press.
That apparently did not resonate or register with this gentleman, who responded with this stream-of-consciousness missive yesterday.
"That copy you have is illegal your not supposed to have a copy of that and in addition to witch every constitution has limitation such as any limitation made by any amendments made to the constitution your refering to amendment's can be temperary or permenitly put in place and you would be wise to study the law a bit more in addition to that the copy you have was sealed up untill this morning therefor because your acticale was printed befor the courts unsealed what you have a copy of your article is illegally in the post star in other words you jumped the gun and had a article printed be you were ligally able to therefor the article is unlawful .......P.s. Your talking to someone getting info off the web or from another person im no stranger to the law and this isn't my 1st time dealing with an elligally printed article and conciddering I used to work for a news papper company in there printshope at a time when that news papper used printer by the A.B.Dick company i know news pappers violate the laws all the time by act like the constatution that allows freedom of the press cant or doesn't have any limitation bound by an amendment to that constitution William montgomery of glens falls is currently investagating why an article was printed when at the time of its realise the info was a sealed document."
This was sent under some bizarre pseudonym on the email account, mind you.
The point I think he is trying to make is that he believes the indictment should have been sealed, and I should not have had access to it at this point.
Unfortunately, despite his aforementioned legal training and expertise, he is not correct. Indictments are sealed when the defendant has not been arrested before they were indicted. But in this case, he was arrested in March, before the grand jury heard the case.
And even if it was sealed, there is no law that restricts us from writing about a sealed indictment.
Rather than waste (or should I say waist?) any more time on this, I told him to pursue whatever legal action he believes is appropriate. I'm fairly confident we won't be dragged into court on this one.
-- Don Lehman
