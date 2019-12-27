BLOG: Notorious Syracuse inmate causing problems in Warren County

A convicted killer who has been too problematic for jailers in other parts of the state to handle is cooling his heels in Warren County Jail, and his lawyers aren't happy about it.

William Wood Jr. shot and killed two people during a robbery at a Chili's restaurant outside Syracuse in September 2018. He was convicted of two counts of murder in Onondaga County Court, but federal prosecutors want to try him as well to seek the death penalty.

So Wood has remained in county jails awaiting a federal trial, but wore out his welcome in Onondaga County, so he was transferred to Broome County Jail earlier this year. It is not unusual for counties to trade problem inmates, or ship them out to other jails.

Broome County wanted him out earlier this fall after he became too much trouble for them as well., and Warren County Sheriff Bud York said the U.S. Marshals Service, which finds housing for federal inmates, called looking to see if he could be moved to our local facility.

York said he was confident the jail staff could handle him, and he arrived early last month.

