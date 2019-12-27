BLOG: Notorious Syracuse inmate causing problems in Warren County

A convicted killer who has been too problematic for jailers in other parts of the state to handle is cooling his heels in Warren County Jail, and his lawyers aren't happy about it.
William Wood Jr. shot and killed two people during a robbery at a Chili's restaurant outside Syracuse in September 2018. He was convicted of two counts of murder in Onondaga County Court, but federal prosecutors want to try him as well to seek the death penalty.
So Wood has remained in county jails awaiting a federal trial, but wore out his welcome in Onondaga County, so he was transferred to Broome County Jail earlier this year. It is not unusual for counties to trade problem inmates, or ship them out to other jails.
Broome County wanted him out earlier this fall after he became too much trouble for them as well., and Warren County Sheriff Bud York said the U.S. Marshals Service, which finds housing for federal inmates, called looking to see if he could be moved to our local facility.
York said he was confident the jail staff could handle him, and he arrived early last month.
"He was good for a little while and then he started acting up," York said. "He threw some toilet water at some of the staff and was on the loaf for a week. We let him know who the boss is and he doesn't like that."
"The loaf," which we wrote about a few years ago, is the less-than-flavorful special dietary product given to prisoners who have disciplinary problems.
Wood's lawyers aren't pleased with the move, as reported by Syracuse.com earlier this week. They filed a motion in federal court recently seeking to have him moved to a jail closer to Syracuse to help with his defense.
Being placed at the "remote" jail (I got a kick out of the use of "remote," as the jail is literally a couple of hundred yards off an interstate highway) is hurting his right to a "fair trial," they wrote.
York, who retires at the end of the year, said Wood is being held in the special "linear" cells instead of a pod with other prisoners, and there were no plans to move him unless the marshals decided to do so or a court ordered it.
"He isn't causing any problems that we can't handle," he said.
-- Don Lehman
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com