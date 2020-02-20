BLOG: No excuse for not being ready for bag ban

One of our local TV stations reported this morning that the state's plastic bag ban, which takes effect March 1, "snuck up" on us.

I'm not sure how something that was passed 11 months ago, with a start date of March 1 announced at the time, can sneak up on anyone. The new state law has been posted online since mid-spring of last year, though there were some tweaks as recently as earlier this month.

And the DEC has a pretty exhaustive web page on the subject here as well.

Warren County leaders also discussed a ban on-and-off for years, so it should be no surprise that this day was coming.

Of course nothing in New York is simple, so there are lots of nuances. But the crux of it is simple: Those ubiquitous thin plastic shopping bags that you put your groceries or items in when shopping at stores like Wal-Mart, Target, Lowe's, Home Depot, etc., will no longer be given out at stores.

It's really not that difficult to adjust.