The former Glens Falls man who is serving a 44-years-to-life prison term for the 2017 murder of a woman and her young daughter is apparently having a tough time in state prison.
I say "apparently" because the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision wouldn't release information about his disciplinary record when I called the other day, despite the fact the agency has done so with a simple phone call request in similar situations for decades.
The inmate I asked about is Bryan M. Redden, the 23-year-old man who killed Crystal Riley and her 4-year-old daughter Lilly in their Glens Falls home on Aug. 11, 2017. He was sentenced to 44-years-to-life in March 2018.
He was initially taken to maximum-security Downstate Correctional Facility, but apparently had a bit of trouble there. That is evident because he is now at Southport Correctional Facility, the maximum-security western New York prison that is where the state sends it's most troublesome prisoners.
Most of Southport's inmates are held in solitary confinement, typically as punishment for offenses at other prisons.
Over the years I have called the DOCCS press office innumerable times to get information about inmates, and the response is typically prompt and the staff cooperative, even when the legendary Jim Flateau ran the office. (Flateau was renowned for sparring with reporters, though for some reason he seemed to take a liking to me and after a few dust ups we got along fine.)
Many of those inquiries have been for details of an inmate's disciplinary history, which has long been public information that was quickly released to reporters. You kind of lose your right to privacy when you are in a prison that the state, including we the people, own.
When I called about Redden though, I was told to file a written Freedom of Information Law request. I asked why the policy change, and did not get an explanation.
When a reporter is asked to FOIL something, one of two things typically happens: Either the public official is covering their rear end and wants a paper trail of the request, or an agency wants to stonewall.
Most FOIL requests to the state are met with months of stonewalling, unfortunately. I had one looking for "Safe Act" related statistics a few years ago than lingered for more than 6 months, by my recollection.
But I dutifully emailed a request on Aug. 23, got an autoresponse Aug. 29 acknowledging it had been received and informing me that I will get an answer in "approximately 20 days" as to whether the request will be filled. Then, if it is granted, there will be the weeks to months it will take to actually fill the request, if the powers-that-be decide my request should be granted.
That's lots of effort for a request that as of a few months ago was answered verbally during a simple 30-second phone call.
Welcome to access to "public information" in New York in 2019.
So we wait for the official word as to what Redden did to wind up in the "hole."
However, I have heard from some folks familiar with his stint behind the walls that his offenses included getting caught with a knife-like weapon in his cell, which is particularly concerning in light of his knife-involved killings, and also fought with prison staff and tested positive for drug use. That resulted in at least 300 days in solitary in Southport.
He's eligible for parole in 2061. Hopefully the state answers my FOIL request before then.
-- Don Lehman
