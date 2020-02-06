You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
BLOG: More on the Sacandaga snowmobile rescue
0 comments

BLOG: More on the Sacandaga snowmobile rescue

{{featured_button_text}}

Our newspartners at NewsChannel 13 managed to track down the parties involved in last week's snowmobile incident on Great Sacandaga Lake, and those involved have a gripping story to tell.

The Gloversville man who went through the ice estimated he was in the water for about a half-hour, and says he doesn't know how much longer he would be able to hold on. The men who rescued him as well as an observant resident of the lake deserve a lot of credit for saving a life.

Here is the link to the update from Channel 13's Mark Mulholland.

Thankfully the snow we are getting Thursday and Friday should allow riders to get back on trails and stay off lakes where the ice is much thinner than usual. And the snow will make things worse on lakes, as it will hide weak spots.

-- Don Lehman

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0 comments
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News