BLOG: More on the Sacandaga snowmobile rescue

Our newspartners at NewsChannel 13 managed to track down the parties involved in last week's snowmobile incident on Great Sacandaga Lake, and those involved have a gripping story to tell.
The Gloversville man who went through the ice estimated he was in the water for about a half-hour, and says he doesn't know how much longer he would be able to hold on. The men who rescued him as well as an observant resident of the lake deserve a lot of credit for saving a life.
Thankfully the snow we are getting Thursday and Friday should allow riders to get back on trails and stay off lakes where the ice is much thinner than usual. And the snow will make things worse on lakes, as it will hide weak spots.
-- Don Lehman
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com