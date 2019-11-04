I took a walk through Aviation Mall over the weekend, and saw a number of changes since the last time I strolled through what's left of the mall.
The "Pinch and a Penny" candy shop closed in recent weeks, as did "Candy News," a junk food store that had lots of candy but no news. I asked the guy who ran it once for some news, and he said he didn't carry any. Talk about false advertising.
I guess candy isn't a lucrative growth market.
The cell phone repair and accessories kiosks are gone as well, but a CBD business replaced one of them.
There also appeared to be a clothes/trinkets shop opening called "Mini NY" in the space formerly occupied by "Sports and More." I was saddened to hear of the passing of Earl Hamel, who operated the sports store for years. He was always an interesting guy to talk to.
Just down the hall, a new arcade called "Pac Man Zone" has opened.
Just one restaurant, China Express, remains open in the food court.
To his credit, the mall's manager, James Griffith, seems to be trying new things to keep the lights on. It's tough in the retail sector these days, but Griffith has been far more of a public presence, regularly attending local economic development meetings, than any of his predecessors.
-- Don Lehman
